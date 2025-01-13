'Severance' director Ben Stiller offers huge season 3 update — what we know about the Apple TV Plus show's future

We're just days away from the premiere of "Severance" season 2 on Apple TV Plus, but we've already heard rumblings about the show's future.

While speaking to Collider in a recent interview, "Severance" director and executive producer Ben Stiller said that they were about to begin work on a third installment. What's more, Stiller gave us a hint that "Severance" has a bright future. So long as they've got more to say, it sounds like the sci-fi series won't be disappearing for a while yet.

"You have a responsibility to the audience that you're going somewhere with it", Stiller said.

"That's always been a part of it for us, really understanding where it's heading to, and Apple's been really supportive of that and been sensitive to what the story is, and not saying, 'OK, this is something that has to keep going as long as it's successful.'

"It should go as long as the story goes, and that's something we have an idea of, and we're working towards as we're starting up our season 3 work."

Whilst that's not official confirmation from Apple that the show's definitely returning beyond its sophomore season, it certainly sounds like there's an appetite to make more of the mind-bending sci-fi thriller in the future.

And, given its reputation as one of the best Apple TV Plus shows on offer, it's almost certain that "Severance" season 2 won't be the last time we visit Lumon Industries.

What else do we know about the future of 'Severance'?

Given that "Severance" is, at its core, a mystery thriller, Apple and the show's team have (quite rightly) kept us almost entirely in the dark about what's to come in the new series. The biggest season 2 tease came in the form of the chaotic trailer, embedded above.

Once "Severance" season 2 has finished airing, we'll be free to speculate on where the show could go next, what questions we may (or may not) get answers to, and who we might see return to or join the Apple TV Plus series later down the line.

One thing that is worth noting, however, is that "Severance" creator Dan Erickson does at least have an idea of how the show will conclude, whenever that ending comes.

Speaking to Gizmodo recently, Erickson let slip that he has "a pretty solid idea of the endpoint of the show", adding: "I have kind of a final scene that has always been in my head and answers to some of the big questions. I think you sort of have to know those in order to know the rules of the world that you’re writing."

In the same interview, he also admitted two important details about the show: the "Severance" team already has a number of seasons in mind, and that, should season 3 be formally greenlit, he hopes the wait for the next chapter shouldn't be as long. So, as long as Apple gives the go-ahead soon, we hopefully won't have to wait three more years for "Severance" season 3 to hit our screens.

"Severance" season 2 premieres on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.