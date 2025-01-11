Stream 'Severance' free on Roku ahead of season 2 premiere — how to watch this Apple TV Plus sci-fi hit for free now

After waiting nearly three years for "Severance" season 2 to arrive, it's finally almost here. If you need to catch up on all the twists and turns, Apple TV Plus is making one of its most popular sci-fi shows available to stream for free ahead of the new season. Roku announced this week that the entire first season of "Severance" is now available for free with ads on the Roku Channel as part of an "exclusive fan experience," per The Hollywood Reporter.

The first season of "Severance" will remain on the Roku Channel through January 19, which is two days after the season 2 premiere. Viewers can find the fan experience directly from the home screen as well as a preview of the new season and behind-the-scenes material, including an exclusive cast interview. Some Roku users will also be eligible for three free months of Apple TV Plus if they're new subscribers.

“Partnering with Apple ahead of the highly anticipated Severance season 2 and being able to create an exclusive fan experience that is available to millions of U.S. households including offering Apple TV+ content outside of the Apple ecosystem, on the Roku Channel for the first time ever is incredibly exciting for us.,” Roku's VP of growth marketing nad merchandising Sweta Patel told The Hollywood Reporter. “Part of the magic of the Roku platform is that we can work with our brand partners to create bespoke experiences that our viewers love and achieve our partner’s goals.”

'Severance' streaming on Roku is a gamechanger

This is the second major push we've seen Apple TV Plus make so far this year to draw in more subscribers. Earlier this month, Apple made the streamer free for everyone for a three-day period so that new viewers could sample "Slow Horses," "Ted Lasso," and more of the best Apple TV Plus shows.

This partnership seems like a win-win for both platforms. Roku boasts roughly 90 million subscribers, three times that of Apple TV Plus, which is sure to draw a lot of new eyes to one of the best sci-fi shows on television. With season two remaining exclusive to Apple TV Plus, the streamer could see a huge subscriber boost once the new season drops as new and returning fans alike tune in to find out what happens next at Lumon Industries.

We can't wait to start streaming "Severance" season 2 when it lands on Apple TV Plus on January 17, especially since early reviews for the long-awaited sophomore season have already earned it a rare perfect critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

