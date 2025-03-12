My 5 biggest 'Severance' questions heading into season 2 episode 9

Opinion
By published

We are so close to taking a major step forward in 'Severance' season 2

Adam Scott as Mark S and Britt Lower as Helly R in Severance, standing by an elevator
(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

"Severance" season 2 is heating up going into this week's episode "The After Hours."

As the penultimate episode of the season, it's got a lot riding on it. Especially after last week's episode dropped the biggest bombshell of the series so far.

Unsurprisingly, I also have a lot of questions going into these final two episodes. The past three episodes of the Apple TV Plus thriller have been so revealing, but I still find myself with more questions than answers.

So with "Severance" episode 209 just mere days away, here are my five biggest questions heading into "After Hours."

An image indicating spoilers are ahead.

(Image credit: Future)

Spoilers for "Severance" season 2 episodes 1-8 ahead

What is the Wintertide Fellowship?

Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel in Severance

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Before last week's episode "Sweet Vitriol," we had heard mention of the Wintertide Fellowship once before. In a conversation with Miss Huang (Sarah Bock), Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) told her that he ultimately controls whether or not she's "Wintertide material."

That was an eyebrow-raiser at the time, but now we know more about what "Wintertide" is. We know because Ms. Cobel (Patricia Arquette) was a Jame Eagan Wintertide Fellow when she developed severance for Lumon.

These two characters have some commonalities. Both have worked for Lumon since they were a child and both were at one point on track to be a Wintertide Fellow. This also likely means that Miss Huang also attended the Myrtle Eagan School For Girls, just like Ms. Cobel.

But we still don't know what the fellowship actually is, what arcane ceremony accompanies induction, etc. We could get these questions answered this week, or they could be reserved for the 76-minute-long season finale "Cold Harbor."

Will Ms. Cobel successfully integrate Mark?

Adam Scott as Mark Scout and Jen Tullock as his sister Devon in Severance

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

After episode 8 of season 2, we now know that Mark's (Adam Scott) struggles with reintegration might not be entirely his fault. Upon learning that Dr. Reghabi (Karen Aldridge) was the one reintegrating Mark, she expressed her surprise that Reghabi hadn't managed to already kill Mark.

So now it seems that Ms. Cobel is headed to Mark and Devon (Jen Tullock) to fix what Reghabi has done so far. But will she be successful?

And, just as importantly, is Ms. Cobel a friend or foe? She certainly seems intent on getting revenge on Lumon tossing her aside, but we don't know if she has had the wool pulled off from over her eyes or if she merely views the current Lumon leadership and Jame Eagan (Michael Siberry) in particular as a cancer corrupting Kier's vision.

If it's the latter, then maybe the enemy of my enemy isn't my friend after all.

Will Mark find Gemma this episode?

Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey in Severance

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

After episode 7, we know a lot more about what's happened to Gemma (Dichen Lachman).

We know she joined Lumon at least somewhat willingly. And we know that when she's not in one of the severed rooms, she's still her Outie persona, rather than permanently severed, a clone, etc.

We also know she now wants out, and that when Mark S. completes Cold Harbor she will no longer be needed on the severed floor. But until then Lumon will thwart any and all attempts to get her back to the outside world.

So will Mark manage to find her this episode? My guess is that's being saved for the season finale given its episode title is "Cold Harbor." I believe that Mark S. will eventually complete this project and he wouldn't do that if he found Gemma and got her to safety.

However, Apple TV posted a teaser for episode 9, "The After Hours" on X (Twitter) and it shows a plate picturing two women fighting over a man.

There are theories about this floating around. One is that it's foreshadowing a Gemma vs. Helena Eagan (Britt Lower) fight for Mark (h/t Mashable).

But I think it's foreshadowing, Helena vs. Helly R. fighting for Mark instead. I think it's a real possibility we get to explore that particular conflict in "The After Hours" and that all things Gemma are saved for the season finale.

Why did Ms. Cobel develop severance?

We know Ms. Cobel developed severance and that Jame Eagan took credit for it. But we still don't know exactly why she created the procedure.

Hopefully, we get an explanation this episode. Perhaps a fun conversation topic for Ms. Cobel and Devon to discuss while the former fixes Mark?

Will we see Irving B. again?

Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, John Turturro and Britt Lower in Severance

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Finally, the question that's on everyone's mind — is Irving B. dead?

We know that we probably haven't seen the last of John Turturro. In episode 206, "Attila," we saw Irving's Outie enjoy an awkward dinner with Burt (Christopher Walken) and Burt's husband Fields (John Noble) and discuss the finer points of how severance intersects with Judeo-Christian theology.

But Irving B. is, in theory, no more. Irving's Innie was let go after threatening to drown Helena Eagan unless Lumon restored Helly R. in episode 204, "Woe's Hollow."

So will we see him ever return to the halls of Lumon? Or was the funeral for Irving B. the last we saw of this beloved member of Macro Data Refinement? My guess is we see Irving B. again, but not in this episode.

More from Tom's Guide

Malcolm McMillan
Malcolm McMillan
Streaming Editor

Malcolm McMillan is a Streaming Editor for Tom's Guide, covering all the latest in streaming TV shows and movies. That means news, analysis, recommendations, reviews and more for just about anything you can watch, including sports! If it can be seen on a screen, he can write about it.

Before writing for Tom's Guide, Malcolm worked as a fantasy football analyst writing for several sites and also had a brief stint working for Microsoft selling laptops, Xbox products and even the ill-fated Windows phone. He is passionate about video games and sports, though both cause him to yell at the TV frequently. He proudly sports many tattoos, including an Arsenal tattoo, in honor of the team that causes him to yell at the TV the most.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel in Severance
'Severance' season 2 just dropped the biggest bombshell of the series so far
Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, John Turturro and Britt Lower in Severance
'Severance' season 2: Everything we know so far
Adam Scott in &quot;Severance,&quot; now streaming on Apple TV Plus.
'Severance' season 2 premiere was worth the wait — and has a shocking Keanu Reeves cameo
Adam Scott in &quot;Severance,&quot; now streaming on Apple TV Plus.
'Severance' season 2 finale runtime just revealed — expect a violent finale
Mark Scout (Adam Scott) carries balloons down a liminal hallway in Severance season 2
How to watch 'Severance' season 2 online and from anywhere – stream Adam Scott sci-fi thriller with an Apple TV+ free trial, episode 1 out now
Adam Scott as Mark S in Severance, in an elevator
7 best shows like 'Severance' to stream right now
Latest in Apple TV +
Adam Scott as Mark S and Britt Lower as Helly R in Severance, standing by an elevator
My 5 biggest 'Severance' questions heading into season 2 episode 9
Adam Scott in &quot;Severance,&quot; now streaming on Apple TV Plus.
'Severance' season 2 finale runtime just revealed — expect a violent finale
Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel in Severance
'Severance' season 2 just dropped the biggest bombshell of the series so far
Anya Taylor-Joy as Lucky in the Apple TV Plus series &quot;Lucky&quot;
Apple TV Plus just dropped first look at new crime drama with Anya Taylor-Joy — and it's already on my must-watch list
Apple TV Plus
Everything new on Apple TV Plus in March 2025
(L to R) Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner and Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses, one of the best Apple TV Plus shows
'Slow Horses' season 6 just got another big update from star Gary Oldman
Latest in Opinion
Adam Scott as Mark S and Britt Lower as Helly R in Severance, standing by an elevator
My 5 biggest 'Severance' questions heading into season 2 episode 9
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a will have to fix one crucial thing to hold off its low-cost rivals
Brian Cox as Tommy Tilden in &quot;The Autopsy of Jane Doe&quot;
Netflix is about to lose one of the most unpredictable dark thrillers I’ve ever watched — stream it while you still can
Programmer sitting at a laptop and monitors
I write about AI for a living and 'vibe coding' is going to change everything — here's why
Josh Hartnett as Cooper in &quot;Trap&quot;
Netflix just got a twisting thriller movie that feels fresh — and there’s one thing about it that I love
Man performing push-ups in gym studio during workout
Doing exercise you dislike could have unexpected health benefits — here’s why
More about apple tv
Adam Scott in &quot;Severance,&quot; now streaming on Apple TV Plus.

'Severance' season 2 finale runtime just revealed — expect a violent finale

Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel in Severance

'Severance' season 2 just dropped the biggest bombshell of the series so far
ExpressVPN

Calling all students! Protect your online privacy with ExpressVPN's exclusive offer
See more latest
Most Popular
Koitat mattress steam cleaner on white mattress with steam coming out
I tried this $50 mattress steam cleaner to improve my sleep hygiene — here’s what happened
Programmer sitting at a laptop and monitors
I write about AI for a living and 'vibe coding' is going to change everything — here's why
Man performing push-ups in gym studio during workout
Doing exercise you dislike could have unexpected health benefits — here’s why
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a will have to fix one crucial thing to hold off its low-cost rivals
Brian Cox as Tommy Tilden in &quot;The Autopsy of Jane Doe&quot;
Netflix is about to lose one of the most unpredictable dark thrillers I’ve ever watched — stream it while you still can
Josh Hartnett as Cooper in &quot;Trap&quot;
Netflix just got a twisting thriller movie that feels fresh — and there’s one thing about it that I love
A woman sleeping on her back smiling in a brightly lit bedroom with a Tom&#039;s Guide Sleep Week 2025 logo in the top left corner
Quitting drinking helped me get better sleep night after night — I'm sharing my story for Sleep Week
A blonde woman sleeping in bed with white bedsheets with Tom&#039;s Guide Sleep Week 2025 logo
I tried the 'alpha bridge' method for Sleep Week and fell asleep in 10 minutes, according to my smart mattress
TCL nxtpaper 40 series smartphones
The coolest phone innovation right now isn't AI — it's this color ePaper display coming to the US
a woman smiling listening to music on headphones
I tried the 75 'soft' challenge for a week — here's why I'm going to stick with it