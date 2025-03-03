Where to stream ‘The Brutalist’ — how to watch the three-time Oscar winner right now

Here’s where to watch three-time Oscar winner ‘The Brutalist’

&quot;The Brutalist&quot;
(Image credit: Alamy)

"The Brutalist" had a great night at the Oscars 2025. The Academy crowned “Anora” as the biggest winner of the night, but Brady Corbet's three-and-a-half-hour epic still took home three Oscars, including Best Actor, Best Original Score and Best Cinematography.

After last night, there's a good chance you want to watch "The Brutalist." But after seeing its 215-minute runtime (with a 15-minute intermission included), you might prefer to watch it from the comfort of your own home.

The Brutalist | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube The Brutalist | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube
Watch On

There's good news on that front. "The Brutalist" and its story about fictional Hunagarian-Jewish architect László Tóth (Adrien Brody) is already available to buy or rent in some places, including the U.S. and U.K. We also know where it will eventually land on the best streaming services.

So read on if you want to watch "The Brutalist" and its story about a Holocaust survivor who emigrated to America to try and achieve his version of the American dream. Here’s where you can stream “The Brutalist” right now.

How to watch ‘The Brutalist’ in the U.S.

Currently, the only way to watch “The Brutalist” at home in the U.S. is by purchasing or renting it through PVOD services like Amazon and Apple TV.

However, if you don’t mind waiting a little longer, we do know which streaming service "The Brutalist" will be released on. As an A24 movie (in the U.S.), it will eventually arrive on Max.

Max Basic with ads
Max Basic with ads: $9.99 at Max - United States

Get Max Basic with ads for $9.99 a month or $99 a year. This gives you almost everything Max has to offer, including HBO shows, Max originals, A24 movies and a deep library of Warner Bros. Discovery movies and shows. The only thing you don't get is B/R Sports, so if you want live sports, you'll want to opt for the $16.99 a month Standard plan.

View Deal

At present, a Max release date for "The Brutalist" has yet to be announced.

How to watch ‘The Brutalist’ in the U.K.

“The Brutalist” is also available for rental or purchase in the U.K. on several digital platforms including Amazon and Apple TV. At present, it's not available on any U.K. streaming services.

Despite being an A24 film in the U.S., "The Brutalist" was distributed by Focus Features in the U.K., meaning that this period piece might be destined for Peacock rather than Max. We'll update this section once we hear something official.

How to watch ‘The Brutalist’ from elsewhere

"The Brutalist"

(Image credit: Alamy)

“The Brutalist” is available to rent or buy in many regions around the world. However, if you’re abroad and can’t seem to find this movie online, you can still watch it thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

This software lets your devices appear as if they're in your home country, no matter where you are. Our top choice is NordVPN.

NordVPN VPN service
Exclusive deal
NordVPN VPN service: was $3.39 now $11.59 at go.nordvpn.net

NordVPN is a top choice for a reason. As experts in testing and reviewing VPN services, we rank it as the best. It excels at unblocking streaming platforms, offers impressive speed, and provides top-tier security. With over 7,000 servers in 110+ countries (all at a competitive price) it’s an easy recommendation.

Get 72% off NordVPN with this deal

View Deal

Just follow these steps to access the VPN:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. location from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the drama. Now you can stream three-time Oscar winner “The Brutalist” wherever you are.

More from Tom's Guide

Malcolm McMillan
Malcolm McMillan
Streaming Editor

Malcolm McMillan is a Streaming Editor for Tom's Guide, covering all the latest in streaming TV shows and movies. That means news, analysis, recommendations, reviews and more for just about anything you can watch, including sports! If it can be seen on a screen, he can write about it.

Before writing for Tom's Guide, Malcolm worked as a fantasy football analyst writing for several sites and also had a brief stint working for Microsoft selling laptops, Xbox products and even the ill-fated Windows phone. He is passionate about video games and sports, though both cause him to yell at the TV frequently. He proudly sports many tattoos, including an Arsenal tattoo, in honor of the team that causes him to yell at the TV the most.

