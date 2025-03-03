Where to stream ‘The Brutalist’ — how to watch the three-time Oscar winner right now

"The Brutalist" had a great night at the Oscars 2025. The Academy crowned “Anora” as the biggest winner of the night, but Brady Corbet's three-and-a-half-hour epic still took home three Oscars, including Best Actor, Best Original Score and Best Cinematography.

After last night, there's a good chance you want to watch "The Brutalist." But after seeing its 215-minute runtime (with a 15-minute intermission included), you might prefer to watch it from the comfort of your own home.

The Brutalist | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

There's good news on that front. "The Brutalist" and its story about fictional Hunagarian-Jewish architect László Tóth (Adrien Brody) is already available to buy or rent in some places, including the U.S. and U.K. We also know where it will eventually land on the best streaming services.

So read on if you want to watch "The Brutalist" and its story about a Holocaust survivor who emigrated to America to try and achieve his version of the American dream. Here’s where you can stream “The Brutalist” right now.

How to watch ‘The Brutalist’ in the U.S.

Currently, the only way to watch “The Brutalist” at home in the U.S. is by purchasing or renting it through PVOD services like Amazon and Apple TV.

However, if you don’t mind waiting a little longer, we do know which streaming service "The Brutalist" will be released on. As an A24 movie (in the U.S.), it will eventually arrive on Max.

Max Basic with ads: $9.99 at Max - United States Get Max Basic with ads for $9.99 a month or $99 a year. This gives you almost everything Max has to offer, including HBO shows, Max originals, A24 movies and a deep library of Warner Bros. Discovery movies and shows. The only thing you don't get is B/R Sports, so if you want live sports, you'll want to opt for the $16.99 a month Standard plan.

At present, a Max release date for "The Brutalist" has yet to be announced.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to watch ‘The Brutalist’ in the U.K.

“The Brutalist” is also available for rental or purchase in the U.K. on several digital platforms including Amazon and Apple TV. At present, it's not available on any U.K. streaming services.

Despite being an A24 film in the U.S., "The Brutalist" was distributed by Focus Features in the U.K., meaning that this period piece might be destined for Peacock rather than Max. We'll update this section once we hear something official.

How to watch ‘The Brutalist’ from elsewhere

(Image credit: Alamy)

“The Brutalist” is available to rent or buy in many regions around the world. However, if you’re abroad and can’t seem to find this movie online, you can still watch it thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

This software lets your devices appear as if they're in your home country, no matter where you are. Our top choice is NordVPN.

Just follow these steps to access the VPN:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. location from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the drama. Now you can stream three-time Oscar winner “The Brutalist” wherever you are.