'Severance' season 2 finale runtime just revealed — expect a violent finale

News
By
published

'Cold Harbor' is setting up to be an epic season finale

Adam Scott in &quot;Severance,&quot; now streaming on Apple TV Plus.
(Image credit: Apple TV)

We now know how long the "Severance" season 2 finale "Cold Harbor" will be. We also know that it's going to be a violent finale.

That information comes courtesy of the Australian Government (h/t Dextero). The Classification Board's post for season 2 episode 210, shows that the runtime for "Cold Harbor" will be 76 minutes.

That's a stark difference from this past week's episode "Sweet Vitriol." That episode dropped an absolute bombshell about Ms. Cobel's past and managed to do it in just a spritely 38 minutes.

Mark (Adam Scott) holding blue balloons in "Severance" season 2

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

The season finale will be nearly double that, and far longer than any other "Severance" episode we've seen to date. Certainly longer than the season premiere.

The Apple TV Plus thriller is also set to be more violent than any episode to date. The Classification Board has rated it "MA 15+ Restricted" for themes and violence.

For reference, in episode 4 "Woe's Hollow," Irving B. (John Turturro) attempts to drown Helena Eagan (Britt Lower). Despite that, the episode was only rated "Mature," which is a grade lower than what I'm seeing for "Cold Harbor."

Britt Lower and Adam Scott (L-R) stand in a corridor in Apple TV Plus' "Severance" season 2

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

That's not the only information the Classification Board's ratings tell us though. There's also a "Parental Guidance" rating for sex, so we might see Mark S. (Adam Scott) and Helly R. hook up again. Or Helena could try to be with Mark again.

Or, we might see Mark S. and his wife Gemma (Dichen Lachman) have a passionate reunion, something that's certainly not off the table after the events of episode 7, "Chikhai Bardo."

Biggest questions season 2 has yet to answer

We know we'll get some sex and some serious violence in the "Severance" season 2 finale. But there's still plenty we don't know.

Here are my biggest questions the show still has to answer before season 2 is over.

  • What is the Wintertide Fellowship? We've seen this referenced twice. Ms. Huang is on track to participate in it, and Ms. Cobel already has. Still, we don't know what this mysterious Lumon rite of passage is.
  • Will Ms. Cobel successfully reintegrate Mark? At the end of "Sweet Vitriol," we learn that Ms. Cobel created the severance procedure. The question that remains is whether or not she can (or will) successfully reintegrate Mark.
  • Will Mark find Gemma? After "Chikhai Bardo" we know that Gemma joined Lumon at least somewhat willingly and is still there as both her Outie and Innie. With the episode title "Cold Harbor" it's likely that she and Mark finally reunite in the season finale, but it's still no guarantee.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Entertainment News
Malcolm McMillan
Malcolm McMillan
Streaming Editor

Malcolm McMillan is a Streaming Editor for Tom's Guide, covering all the latest in streaming TV shows and movies. That means news, analysis, recommendations, reviews and more for just about anything you can watch, including sports! If it can be seen on a screen, he can write about it.

Before writing for Tom's Guide, Malcolm worked as a fantasy football analyst writing for several sites and also had a brief stint working for Microsoft selling laptops, Xbox products and even the ill-fated Windows phone. He is passionate about video games and sports, though both cause him to yell at the TV frequently. He proudly sports many tattoos, including an Arsenal tattoo, in honor of the team that causes him to yell at the TV the most.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel in Severance
'Severance' season 2 just dropped the biggest bombshell of the series so far
Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, John Turturro and Britt Lower in Severance
'Severance' season 2: Everything we know so far
Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) in a suit in &quot;Silo&quot; season 2 from Apple TV Plus
‘Silo’ season 2 looks set for an electric season finale with shocking revelations
Adam Scott in &quot;Severance,&quot; now streaming on Apple TV Plus.
'Severance' season 2 premiere was worth the wait — and has a shocking Keanu Reeves cameo
Mark (Adam Scott) holding blue balloons in &quot;Severance&quot; season 2
'Severance' director Ben Stiller offers huge season 3 update — what we know about the Apple TV Plus show's future
Mark Scout (Adam Scott) carries balloons down a liminal hallway in Severance season 2
How to watch 'Severance' season 2 online and from anywhere – stream Adam Scott sci-fi thriller with an Apple TV+ free trial, episode 1 out now
Latest in Apple TV +
Adam Scott in &quot;Severance,&quot; now streaming on Apple TV Plus.
'Severance' season 2 finale runtime just revealed — expect a violent finale
Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel in Severance
'Severance' season 2 just dropped the biggest bombshell of the series so far
Anya Taylor-Joy as Lucky in the Apple TV Plus series &quot;Lucky&quot;
Apple TV Plus just dropped first look at new crime drama with Anya Taylor-Joy — and it's already on my must-watch list
Apple TV Plus
Everything new on Apple TV Plus in March 2025
(L to R) Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner and Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses, one of the best Apple TV Plus shows
'Slow Horses' season 6 just got another big update from star Gary Oldman
Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura in Apple TV Plus&#039; crime drama, &#039;Dope Thief&#039;
Apple TV Plus just dropped the trailer for its new crime thriller — and I can't wait to stream it
Latest in News
Adam Scott in &quot;Severance,&quot; now streaming on Apple TV Plus.
'Severance' season 2 finale runtime just revealed — expect a violent finale
Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses next to AirPods Pro 2
New report says Apple is working on Meta-style smart glasses and AirPods with cameras
A smartphone screen displaying the Android name and logo next to a sign reading &#039;MALWARE&#039;.
Fake Google Play Store pages are spreading Trojan malware that can steal your financial data
Crystle Stewart as Mallory in Tyler Perry&#039;s &quot;Beauty in Black&quot; on Netflix
Tyler Perry’s suspenseful drama series just crashed the Netflix top 10 — and you can stream new episodes now
JBL Charge 6 on beach
JBL just launched two new Bluetooth speakers with lossless audio — and my fave has 20 hours of battery life
ExpressVPN connected on Linux app
ExpressVPN launches huge Linux update – what you need to know
More about apple tv
Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel in Severance

'Severance' season 2 just dropped the biggest bombshell of the series so far
Apple TV Plus

Everything new on Apple TV Plus in March 2025
A woman wearing a grey sports bra sleeping on her front with arms overhead next to gym bag and skipping rope. Tom&#039;s Guide Sleep Week 2025 logo

I'm training for the London Marathon — here's how sleep makes you a better runner

See more latest
Most Popular
Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses next to AirPods Pro 2
New report says Apple is working on Meta-style smart glasses and AirPods with cameras
JBL Charge 6 on beach
JBL just launched two new Bluetooth speakers with lossless audio — and my fave has 20 hours of battery life
Crystle Stewart as Mallory in Tyler Perry&#039;s &quot;Beauty in Black&quot; on Netflix
Tyler Perry’s suspenseful drama series just crashed the Netflix top 10 — and you can stream new episodes now
A smartphone screen displaying the Android name and logo next to a sign reading &#039;MALWARE&#039;.
Fake Google Play Store pages are spreading Trojan malware that can steal your financial data
ExpressVPN connected on Linux app
ExpressVPN launches huge Linux update – what you need to know
Cover of Robbie Williams as a CGI monkey in &quot;Better Man&quot;
This music biopic I missed from 2024 is finally coming to streaming
TCL QM7K lifestyle
TCL just dropped one of the best-looking QLED TVs of the year — and it reaches a super-bright 3,000 nits
Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon in &quot;Running Point&quot; now streaming on Netflix
Netflix top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 502 of You
New ‘You’ season 5 trailer teases Netflix show’s killer final season
Elon Musk next to the X logo for the social media network that used to be called Twitter
X / Twitter down again — live updates on potential return