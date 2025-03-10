'Severance' season 2 finale runtime just revealed — expect a violent finale
'Cold Harbor' is setting up to be an epic season finale
We now know how long the "Severance" season 2 finale "Cold Harbor" will be. We also know that it's going to be a violent finale.
That information comes courtesy of the Australian Government (h/t Dextero). The Classification Board's post for season 2 episode 210, shows that the runtime for "Cold Harbor" will be 76 minutes.
That's a stark difference from this past week's episode "Sweet Vitriol." That episode dropped an absolute bombshell about Ms. Cobel's past and managed to do it in just a spritely 38 minutes.
The season finale will be nearly double that, and far longer than any other "Severance" episode we've seen to date. Certainly longer than the season premiere.
The Apple TV Plus thriller is also set to be more violent than any episode to date. The Classification Board has rated it "MA 15+ Restricted" for themes and violence.
For reference, in episode 4 "Woe's Hollow," Irving B. (John Turturro) attempts to drown Helena Eagan (Britt Lower). Despite that, the episode was only rated "Mature," which is a grade lower than what I'm seeing for "Cold Harbor."
That's not the only information the Classification Board's ratings tell us though. There's also a "Parental Guidance" rating for sex, so we might see Mark S. (Adam Scott) and Helly R. hook up again. Or Helena could try to be with Mark again.
Or, we might see Mark S. and his wife Gemma (Dichen Lachman) have a passionate reunion, something that's certainly not off the table after the events of episode 7, "Chikhai Bardo."
Biggest questions season 2 has yet to answer
We know we'll get some sex and some serious violence in the "Severance" season 2 finale. But there's still plenty we don't know.
Here are my biggest questions the show still has to answer before season 2 is over.
- What is the Wintertide Fellowship? We've seen this referenced twice. Ms. Huang is on track to participate in it, and Ms. Cobel already has. Still, we don't know what this mysterious Lumon rite of passage is.
- Will Ms. Cobel successfully reintegrate Mark? At the end of "Sweet Vitriol," we learn that Ms. Cobel created the severance procedure. The question that remains is whether or not she can (or will) successfully reintegrate Mark.
- Will Mark find Gemma? After "Chikhai Bardo" we know that Gemma joined Lumon at least somewhat willingly and is still there as both her Outie and Innie. With the episode title "Cold Harbor" it's likely that she and Mark finally reunite in the season finale, but it's still no guarantee.
