'Murderbot' star David Dastmalchian talks about that season 1 twist and his hopes for season 2

"Murderbot" has been a pleasant surprise since it dropped on Apple TV Plus. The sci-fi comedy-drama started as a bit of a slow burn, but has since picked up, with more than a few shocking moments.

One of the biggest shocking moments from the season centered around the character Gurathin, a human with synthetic augmentations played by David Dastmalchian, who is often at odds with the show's lead, a deadly robot played by Alexander Skarsgård.

Luckily, I got a chance to sit down with Dastmalchian to discuss his role in "Murderbot" season 1, whether or not he'll be in season 2, and a separate discussion on his performance in the summer movie "The Life of Chuck."

So, without further ado, let's dive into my discussion with Dastmalchian about "Murderbot."

(Image credit: Future)

Some spoilers for "Murderbot" season 1 beyond this point

Gurathin and Murderbot are kindred spirits

If you've been keeping up with "Murderbot," you'll know that Gurathin and Murderbot have had a rocky relationship at best and a desire to eliminate the other at worst.

But as the show goes on, you realize that these two might have more in common than not.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When I asked Dastmalchian about this connection between the two characters, he too commented on the fact that he felt the connection grow as he delved further into the story.

In the end, I hope as people go on this journey with these characters, they'll see that these two beings may have a lot more in common than they ever would have imagined in the beginning of the story. David Dastmalchian on Gurathin and Murderbot's relationship

"I definitely felt there was a bizarre, contrasting, conflicting, competitive kinship between SecUnit [Murderbot] and Gurathin," he elaborated. "But I didn't realize until we were deep into the telling of the story, how interconnected and how kindred these two beings really are."

He went on to say that part of the connection between the two characters comes down to the fact that humans and machines aren't so different.

"I think what's fascinating is us as humans, as difficult as it is to look at sometimes, are, in a way, a biological machine, an apparatus that is informed by data and learning and a whole metric of experiences," he explained to me.

"Gurathin, having come from a place of deep betrayal, abandonment, anxiety, fear and addiction, is desperate, not only for the, you know, approval and I think, validation of his team, especially Mensah," he said, referring to the shocking moment in episode 7 where we learn about Gurathin's past as a spy on Mensah (Noma Dumezweni) and Preservation Alliance.

"But he's also got a heightened awareness of threat levels. And he's constantly on the lookout for any threats, not only to his own safety, but to the safety of the people he loves," Dastmalchian continued, comparing Gurathin to Skarsgård's Murderbot.

"If you think about it, the SecUnit has been programmed not as much through life experience up until this point as through the programming of being a construct. What is the actual difference? What makes one more valid and one less valid? In the end, I hope as people go on this journey with these characters, they'll see that these two beings may have a lot more in common than they ever would have imagined in the beginning of the story."

'Murderbot' season 2? 'There would be nothing I would love more'

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Of course, before I could let Dastmalchian go, I had to ask him about a potential "Murderbot" season 2.

"I don't know!" he said excitedly. "I haven't heard anything! So that's the only answer I can give."

"I wish I knew," he continued. "There would be nothing I would love more than getting to climb back in a hopper and go to wherever you know PresAux [Preservation Alliance] is hanging out because I love them so much. This cast is so important to me, and this experience and this character have changed my life, and I would love to get to tell more of the stories."

But even if he's not in season 2, which was just officially greenlit mere hours before the season 1 finale (h/t The Hollywood Reporter), Dastmalchian just hopes more people start reading Martha Wells' "The Murderbot Diaries" books after checking out the show.

"Martha Wells has crafted such an insanely beautiful universe, and I know people who've read the books are already aware of that, he said before we wrapped up our conversation. "But I hope that the show leads people back to reading her books."

Score Apple TV Plus for 50% off this Prime Day!

If you're not already subscribed to Apple's streaming service, sign up today and catch up on "Murderbot" at a discount.

Right now, you can score Apple TV Plus for just $4.99 a month for two months from Prime Video.

This deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members and is only available when signing up through Prime Video subscriptions. It'll also be gone once Prime Day ends on July 11, so act fast.

Apple TV Plus: was $9.99 now $4.99 at Amazon 50% OFF! Right now is the perfect time to get Apple TV Plus. You get hit original shows like "Severence," "Ted Lasso," "Silo" and (of course) "Murderbot." You also get original movies like "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "Napoleon," with "F1: The Movie" coming later this year. This deal is only available for Prime members through Prime Video, though, and it ends once Prime Day is over. So act fast.

DEAL ENDS JULY 11!

If that deal doesn't speak to you, or you already have Apple TV Plus, make sure to check out all the other Prime Day streaming service deals right now and save some serious cash.