Apple TV Plus's best new feature in years has finally arrived — here's what you need to know

Apple InSight has finally arrived in the Apple TV app for anyone testing the third beta of iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and tvOS 18.

InSight was originally announced during Apple’s WWDC event, but it hasn't been available in earlier beta versions. However, in the current beta (via MacRumors), InSight is now available for a select few Apple TV Plus shows. Similar to Amazon Prime video's X-Ray feature, users can tap on the actor's name to see a list of other projects the actor has worked on, while tapping on a song that's playing will add it to your saved songs in Apple Music.

InSight is designed to play well with the rest of the Apple services ecosystem. There is no sign yet if InSight will be capable of linking with other apps like Spotify instead, or if it will add more X-Ray-inspired features like show/movie trivia. For the time being, we will have to wait for the full release to see how Insight will integrate with all the options.

(Image credit: MacRumors)

Apple TV users will have the best experience when using InSight, due to the ability to link an iPhone to the account and view the InSight information on the device. This means you can check all the information you want, without blocking your view of the show you are trying to watch.

Speaking of shows, it is a great time to invest in Apple TV+ due to the wealth of new shows announced during the WWDC 2024 keynote. For instance, Apple unveiled the long-awaited second season of “Severance” during the show, although not a premiere date. “Severance” wasn’t the only sci-fi show to get a mention as we also saw brief showcases for “Silo,” the espionage thriller “Slow Horses,” the historical epic “Pachinko” and the therapy comedy “Shrinking.”

For more information on features released at Apple’s presentation check out our full breakdown for Apple’s tvOS 18, and the new features coming to iOS 18 and iPadOS 18.

