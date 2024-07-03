Apple TV Plus top 10 movies — here are the 3 worth watching now

Apple TV Plus has quickly become one of the best streaming services for high-quality, original content. With a growing library of acclaimed movies and shows, it's no surprise viewers are flocking to the platform to find the newest hits.

Whether you're a fan of emotional dramas with relatable characters or war movies containing intense action scenes, the streamer has something for everyone. But finding the perfect watch can feel impossible when you’re scrolling endlessly through content (I completely understand the frustration).

Don’t worry though — we’ve chosen the best movies currently in the top 10 list. Here are more details on why these movies are worth your time…

This is based on the Apple TV Plus top 10 movies as of Wednesday, July 3.

Best movies in the Apple TV Plus top 10

‘Fancy Dance’

Fancy Dance â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

"Fancy Dance" is the No.1 movie currently streaming on the platform, and it has an impressive score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes . The story revolves around Jax (Lily Gladstone), who has been caring for her niece Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson) since her sister Tawi's disappearance. The two live on the Seneca-Cayuga reservation in Oklahoma, struggling to make ends meet through hustling and other means. Jax is determined to find her missing sister while also preparing Roki for an upcoming powwow.

As Roki's grandparents attempt to take custody, Jax decides to take Roki on a journey to find Tawi before the powwow, confronting broader issues of missing and murdered Indigenous women along the way.

Watch on Apple TV Plus

‘CODA’

CODA â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Next up we have a musical comedy that will warm your heart. "CODA" tells the story of Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones), a seventeen-year-old who is the only hearing member of her deaf family. As a Child of Deaf Adults (CODA), Ruby acts as an interpreter for her parents and helps with the family’s struggling fishing business. Ruby's life takes a turn when she joins her high school choir and discovers her passion for singing. With the encouragement of her choirmaster, she contemplates auditioning for a prestigious music school, which puts her at a crossroads between her familial responsibilities and pursuing her own dreams. This movie actually won three Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor.

Watch on Apple TV Plus

‘Greyhound’

GREYHOUND - Official Trailer (HD) |Â Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

"Greyhound" is a war movie starring and written by Tom Hanks. The story is set during World War II and follows Captain Ernest Krause (Hanks), who is commanding his first mission in charge of a U.S. Navy destroyer named Greyhound. He must lead a convoy of 37 Allied ships across the treacherous North Atlantic while being pursued by German U-boats. The movie focuses on the tense and dangerous battles Krause faces as he tries to protect the convoy from the relentless submarine attacks.

While there could be better dialogue and defining moments for character development, the movie’s ability to be a thrilling war-time experience makes it worth a watch. And Hanks still delivers an impressive performance that keeps you immersed in the narrative.

Watch on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus top 10 movies right now

1. "Fancy Dance" (2023)

2. "The Family Plan" (2023)

3. "CODA" (2021)

4. "Ghosted" (2023)

5. "Argylle" (2024)

6. "Luck" (2022)

7. "Killers of the Flower Moon" (2023)

8. "Napoleon" (2023)

9. "Greyhound" (2020)

10. "The Bloody Hundredth" (2024)