Apple TV Plus thriller 'Disclaimer' looks like unmissable TV — and it's streaming very soon

Apple TV Plus has already delivered several great shows this year, including the likes of "Slow Horses" season 4 and the very popular "Presumed Innocent", and it looks like the streamer has another must-watch show in the pipeline.

That's an opinion based on the official trailer for the new Apple TV Plus Original, "Disclaimer", which I've already watched at least five times. Going by what's there, I've got a sneaking suspicion this is going to be another unmissable slice of drama from one of the best streaming services on the market.

Written and directed by five-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker, Alfonso Cuarón, "Disclaimer" follows lauded journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Cate Blanchett). Catherine's built her career by exposing the secrets of others, but as the trailer makes clear, she's got secrets of her own... and they're going to come to light soon.

Beginning with a snapshot of her success, it soon sees Catherine receiving a novel in the mail, one which casts her as the main character in a story that threatens to expose her deepest secrets. Cue what looks to be a very tense tale, full of twists and — if that final shot of Blanchett holding a kitchen knife is a hint of what's to come — potentially deadly consequences for whoever penned that same story. If you want to check the trailer out so you can decide whether "Disclaimer" belongs on your watchlist, you can find it below:

DISCLAIMER* â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

What else do we know about 'Disclaimer'?

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

"Disclaimer" is a seven-part series that's based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Renée Knight, and we know that Alfonso Cuarón has turned this gripping thriller into a seven-part series that's sure to keep thriller fans glued to their screens.

Having both Cuarón and Blanchett attached is enough to make me want to check "Disclaimer" out as is, but the "Disclaimer" cast also includes more big-name stars who will surely turn out some serious performances.

In addition to Blanchett, the ensemble also includes Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George, and Hoyeon. If you've watched the trailer, you might also recognize the voice of Indira Varma as the narrator of this twisty tale.

Excited? You don't have long to wait for "Disclaimer" to air, as it premieres on Apple TV Plus on Friday, October 11. If you need to find something to stream to keep you entertained in the meantime, be sure to look over our list of the very best Apple TV Plus you can stream right now.

