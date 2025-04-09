Apple TV Plus Android app just got these great features — here's what's new

The Apple TV Plus Android app recently got its first major update.

The long-awaited Apple streaming app finally came to Android devices back in February and has just recently received its version 1.1 update (April 7).

This update brings several new features (h/t 9to5Google), which should make choosing what to watch — and keeping track of everything that happens in your favorite show — that little bit easier.

Here's a quick rundown of all the new features that came to the Android app.

What's new on the Apple TV Plus Android app?

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

The first is the addition of auto-playing preview clips that appear in the app's main carousel.

Muted by default, this essentially means you can check out all the best Apple TV Plus shows and decide whether to add them to your Up Next queue or scroll past.

The other new arrival is the addition of new Automatic subtitle controls. There are two options to choose from: "Show when Muted" and "Show on Skip Back".

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Apple)

"Show when Muted", unsurprisingly, switches subtitles on when you have the volume turned down.

"Show on Skip Back", meanwhile, temporarily forces subtitles on when you skip back in an episode or movie for up to 30 seconds.

It should help you stay up to speed with what's going on if you're ever distracted mid-viewing or struggling to wrap your head around what's happening in "Severance".

Finally, the Apple TV Plus Android app now has a new Auto-Play setting, "Play a Recommendation".

(Image credit: Apple)

As the name suggests, Apple TV Plus will automatically queue up some new content at the end of a movie or show. It's enabled by default but, like the other additions, can be toggled off in your settings.

They're not revolutionary upgrades, but they're handy additions that improve the viewing experience of one of the very best streaming services on the market.

I, for one, can see myself making use of the skip-back subtitle function the next time I'm streaming the latest Apple TV Plus Originals mid-commute.

Apple TV Plus is also in the news right now because there's currently a major new deal on Apple's streaming service.

Right now, you can check out tons of great shows like "The Studio", "Severance", and movies like "The Gorge" for 70% off the asking price.

Plus, new and returning subscribers can get Apple TV Plus for just $2.99 a month for the next 3 months, for a limited time only.