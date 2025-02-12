Apple TV finally arrives on Android — here's everything you need to know

It's official — Apple TV is finally on Android.

As of 3 p.m. ET today (Feb. 12), you can now download the Apple TV app onto your Android phone or tablet. We originally reported on rumors of Apple TV Plus coming to Android back in May of last year but now they're rumors no more. The app will be available to download from the Google Play store in nearly all regions you can currently get the app on iOS. Apple states that availability may vary by region but there are no specifics beyond that at this time.

So practically, what does this mean for you? Well, for starters, you can now watch "Severance" season 2 on your Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. And you'll be able to watch "Slow Horses" season 5 when it's likely released later this year. You can even download episodes and movies to watch offline.

You can also access MLS Season Pass, Sunday Night Soccer and Friday Night Baseball from your Android phone. Whatever you are watching will sync across your devices, and the Android version of the Apple TV app includes features such as Continue watching, Watchlist and more.

So if you are curious about Apple TV Plus, go download the Apple TV app on your Android phone or tablet now and sign up for a seven-day free trial. There's no surcharge for signing up through the Google Play store, it's still the same $9.99 a month subscription fee.

Apple TV Android app comes with some flaws but no dealbreakers

A few things are missing at present from the Android phone app, which Apple built natively in Android and is different than the "living room" version of the Apple TV app you can currently use on Google TV devices.

First, there's no access to iTunes content via the Android version of the Apple TV app. Second, there's currently no notification support for those who want to be notified when their MLS team is playing on MLS Season Pass. But most importantly, there's also no ability to cast from your phone from the Android Apple TV app.

This is definitely my biggest complaint with the app, which as a Samsung user I've been waiting years to get access to. But given your activity within the app syncs across devices, you can at least pick up where you left off on a Google TV device like the Chromecast with Google TV 4K or any host of streaming devices, smart TVs, etc.