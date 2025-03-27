Ben Stiller says 'Severance' season 3 coming 'as fast as possible'

We (probably) won't have to wait three years for more 'Severance'

Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, John Turturro and Britt Lower in Severance
"Severance" season 3 just got another update, this time from director Ben Stiller.

As part of the "Severance" season 2 press tour, Stiller and some of the stars of the Apple TV Plus thriller took to the ITV morning show "This Morning." Presenter Ben Shephard pushed unsuccessfully for plot details on the upcoming season, but did manage to get a bit of a timeline update from Stiller.

When can we expect the next installment of hit show Severance? Director and Hollywood star Ben Stiller drops a HUGE hint! 👀

"And I would love to tell you how long you'll have to wait," Stiller told Shephard, "but the goal is definitely not to wait between, you know, [season] 2 and [season] 3." Stiller then elaborated, "We want to get it out as fast as possible, and we're, you know, in that process."

For what it's worth, Stiller has been singing this refrain for some time now. Back in January, Stiller gave an update on season 3, saying that the creative team was already starting up work on the third season of the hit Apple TV Plus series.

Then, in February, Stiller repeated his insistence that "Severance" was already back in production, despite the fact that Apple had yet to greenlight season 3.

That greenlight finally came in March, following the season 2 finale. Apple officially greenlit season 3 in tandem with the season 2 finale, making it officially only a matter of when, not if, that we'll return to the severed floor of Lumon.

Malcolm McMillan

Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022, and has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. He's not one to shy away from a hot take, including that "John Wick" is one of the four greatest films ever made.

