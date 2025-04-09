Apple TV Plus just dropped to $2.99 a month — this limited time offer is the perfect excuse to binge ‘Severance’

If you've been paying attention to streaming costs in 2025, you’ve probably noticed that subscription prices just keep creeping up — and it’s starting to get frustrating for those of us who love having a bunch of services.

That’s why I have to tell you about this amazing deal — Apple TV Plus just dropped its price to only $2.99 a month for the next 3 months.

I was shocked when I discovered it too. This deal is 70% off the usual $9.99 price, which means you’re saving $7 a month. It might not seem like you’re saving a huge amount at first, but those savings really add up over time.

For just $2.99 a month, you get three months of some seriously binge-worthy content from one of the best streaming services out there. We're talking obvious hits like “Severance,” “Slow Horses,” and the Emmy-winning comedy “Ted Lasso.”

The best part is that you’re not locked into an annual plan — you’ll just be charged monthly at that discounted rate.

Deals like this are hard to find, and trust me, as a streaming writer I’m always on the lookout for the best ones just to cut down on costs. If you’ve been thinking about adding some great entertainment to your lineup, now’s definitely the time to do it.

Apple TV Plus: $2.99 a month for 3 months

Apple TV Plus is definitely worth it for the price especially if you’re into high-quality, original content. Shows like the spy thriller “Slow Horses” and the mind-bending “Severance” are truly standout, and there's something for almost every taste. Plus, at just $2.99 a month, it’s one of the best streaming values you’ll find. Personally, I would just sign up to watch “The Gorge” alone.

If you’ve been thinking about trying Apple TV Plus or coming back after a break, I don't think there’s a better time than now. For a limited time, you can get the service for just $2.99 a month for three months, and yes, that’s without ads. It’s a pretty sweet deal considering the usual price is $9.99 a month.

But don’t wait too long — this offer ends April 24, 2025. After the three months are up, your plan will renew at the regular price unless you cancel before then.

To claim the deal, just head over to the Apple TV Plus website and see if you’re eligible. It’s open to new subscribers and select returning users — basically, anyone signing up through Apple directly (including on eligible Apple devices).

Just keep in mind: if you're already eligible for a separate 3-month free trial or you're billed through a third party or mobile provider, this deal won’t apply.

Apple TV Plus now includes select Major League Soccer matches from MLS Season Pass and is the home of Friday Night Baseball, offering a weekly MLB double-header with no local blackouts. That alone makes the $2.99 a month price feel like a total steal.

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

We gave Apple TV Plus 3.5 stars in our review, not because it lacks quality (far from it), but because at the full $9.99 a month, the limited catalog can be a tough sell. At $2.99 though? It feels too good to miss.

Apple TV Plus isn’t just a great deal for TV lovers — it’s also quietly home to some seriously strong original movies that make the deal price totally worth it. The Oscar-winning “CODA” is a prime example as it delivers a heartfelt and moving story that’s impossible not to love.

Action-thriller fans will find something to enjoy in “The Gorge,” which stars Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy as operatives who must stop something from escaping a classified gorge.

If you're in the mood for something intense, Tom Hanks stars in “Greyhound,” a gripping WWII naval thriller that pulls you in from the first scene. Whether you're after award-winners, intense sci-fi, or just a well-made movie night pick, Apple TV Plus is pretty reliable when it comes to quality entertainment.

But, of course, Apple TV Plus is best known for its original shows — this includes “Severance,” “Slow Horses,” “Mythic Quest,” and “Shrinking” with Harrison Ford. Now, it's adding fresh buzz with newer series like “Dope Thief” and Seth Rogen’s “The Studio.”

This Apple TV Plus deal is a great way to level up your streaming without blowing your budget — because honestly, I think we’re all sick of how much streaming costs these days.