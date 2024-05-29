Apple TV Plus is finally coming to Android according to new report

Based on a new job listing, it appears that Apple is preparing to build an Apple TV+ app for Android smartphones and tablets.

Spotted by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the job listing says Apple is looking for someone to work on “development of fun new features, and to help build an application used by millions to watch and discover tv and sport.” Apple declined to comment about the listing and its implications.

Of course, the implication here is that Apple is planning to make the TV+ app available on Android smartphones and tablets.

Gurman speculates that the move is Apple setting aside its rivalry with Google in order to gain new users. While Apple has developed software for Windows and allows apps like Chrome and Gmail on its operating systems, it’s rare that Apple develops for other platforms. As it stands Apple only offers a handful of apps on Android phones, including Apple Music, Beats and Move to iOS.

Currently, Apple TV+ is available on Android TV devices like the Chromecast with Google TV and smart TVs that run Android. However, it can be hit or miss when it comes whether or not the app wants to work properly. However, a dedicated Android phone and tablet app was shunned when the service launched in 2019.

Outside of Android, Apple TV+ is available on PlayStation consoles, Xbox One and Series S, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV sticks.

Android powers over 3 billion devices globally, which would immediately double the Apple TV+ reach when combined with the 2.2 billion devices that Apple has in the world. The ramifications of that on Apple's business are hard to know because Apple has never declared how many subscribers TV+ has or its revenue, though the service has provided many memorable shows and movies like Coda, Severance and Ted Lasso.

The job listing is very recent, so it’s unclear when an Android Apple TV+ app will actually be available. And who knows how long Apple may have already been working on a potential Android app.

Apple TV+ launched in 2019 with an initial price of $4.99/month, but these days you can subscribe for $9.99 a month.