Apple confirms WWDC keynote — when it’s happening and what to expect

Apple just confirmed what everyone pretty much guessed the moment the company announced that WWDC 2024 would begin on June 10. The annual developer conference will get underway with a keynote that day, which Apple plans to live stream.

The WWDC 2024 keynote will begin at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST on Monday, June 10. In the past, Apple has streamed the keynote on its website, though we also imagine you'll be able to watch from the company's YouTube channel.

Don't look for many clues in the invite for the WWDC 2024 keynote. It merely shows a logo for Swift, Apple's programming language, along with the words "Coming in Swiftly." Certainly, that's the sort of thing you'd expect to hear about at a developers conference for Apple products.

However, the focus at WWDC 2024 is expected to be centered around AI — specifically Apple's efforts to play catch-up with the work already going on at Google, Microsoft and other tech giants who are farther along at implementing AI into their products than Apple currently is. WWDC is giving Apple a chance to rectify that, as we're expecting to hear about AI's role in this year's Apple software updates.

iOS 18 in particular is supposed to showcase new AI features, with many of those leaking out in a report over the weekend. Among the highlights will be an improved Siri assistant capable of having more natural conversations, an emoji-generation feature and other tools aimed at helping users get started in built-in apps like Keynote and Pages.

In addition to iOS 18, we're also expecting previews of the latest versions of watchOS, macOS, tvOS, iPadOS and visionOS. Developer betas are usually released during WWDC, with public betas following in the weeks after the event.

With Apple having recently announced new iPads powered by the M4 chip and an iPhone SE 4 not expected until 2025, there's not much expectation of hardware announcements during the WWDC keynote. It's always possible Apple could surprise us with Mac news of some sort, though most Mac hardware announcements are expected in the latter half of this year.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We'll find out soon enough what Apple will focus on its WWDC 2024 keynote. The newly confirmed presentation is less than two weeks away.