Xbox Series S just slashed $50 in early Black Friday deal

Next-gen consoles are sure to be some of the most in-demand items of the holiday season, and while it’s highly unlikely we’ll see any sort of discount on the PS5 or Xbox Series X, we’ve just spotted an excellent saving on the small but powerful Xbox Series S.

For a limited time, the Xbox Series S is on sale for $249 at Adorama (opens in new tab). That’s a healthy $50 off its full retail price of $299. This is the lowest price we’ve seen to date on for the Xbox Series S to date. And it definitely qualities as one of the strongest Black Friday deals you can score right now.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S: $299 $249 @ Adorama (opens in new tab)

The next-gen Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. (There's no disc drive). This compact console usually retails for $299, but Adorama has slashed $50 off ahead of Black Friday.

The Xbox Series S is the companion console of the flagship Xbox Series X, and while it is noticeably less powerful it’s still a very compelling machine. For starters, it can play all the same games as its chunkier sibling. That makes it the ideal console for accessing the vast library of titles included with Xbox Game Pass including recently released titles such as Pentiment and A Plague Tale Requiem.

In our Xbox Series S review, we noted that the compact console “has a lot to offer” and praised it for its “gorgeous graphics and enormous game selection.” We also appreciated its more affordable price tag compared to the Xbox Series X — which retails for a hefty $499 — and thanks to this Black Friday deal the console is now an even bigger bargain.

The Xbox Series S does come with a few noteworthy drawbacks. It’s not as powerful as the Series X or PS5, and can’t reach the same performance and resolution benchmark as those consoles. Plus, it’s stock 512GB SSD will fill up seriously fast. It’s also not the most future-proof console, so if you’re wanting a console for the long term you might want to splurge for the Xbox Series X instead.

However, if budget is your primary concern, or you’re in the market for an affordable Xbox Game Pass machine, then the Xbox Series S is definitely a nifty little console well worth considering. Plus, make sure to check out our Black Friday deals live blog for rolling coverage of all the biggest savings.