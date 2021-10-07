Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller just hit its lowest ever price at Amazon

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller is one of the most premium gaming pads around. If you’re a serious gamer looking to upgrade your setup on Xbox Series X, PC, or Xbox One, then it’s an essential accessory. Perhaps its sole drawback is its steep price, but this early Black Friday deal removes even that barrier to entry.

Right now you can get the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller for $149 at Amazon. That’s $30 off its usual price of $179. This deal brings the wireless controller down to its lowest ever price, so if you’re in the market for a new Xbox pad you’re shopping at the perfect time.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller is one of the best pads for Xbox and PC gaming. With a premium design, interchangeable thumbstick and paddles, plus a 40-hour battery life, it's perfect for taking your gaming up a gear.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is fully compatible with both the Xbox Series X and Xbox One, and it’s also one of the best PC gaming controllers available. Its versatility is definitely one of its key selling points; if you enjoy gaming across multiple platforms, it’s a very useful accessory to have.

Fundamentally, the controller is designed to help you play like a pro. It sports interchangeable thumbsticks and back paddles, allowing you to tweak the controller to your liking. Plus, it weighs 12 ounces, which gives it the hefty feel you’d expect from a controller that retails for nearly $200 as standard.

The pad is, of course, fully wireless and offers up to 40 hours of play on a single charge. Unlike normal Xbox Series X controllers, which require batteries, the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller can be recharged via a supplied USB-C cable.

In our glowing review of the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller we said: “A variety of subtle improvements add up to make the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 the best premium PC and Xbox gamepad out there.” We also awarded the controller an editor’s choice seal.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller has always been an easy accessory to recommend, although its price tag does make it more of a luxury purchase. Thankfully, this deal makes its dent on your wallet significantly smaller, which almost entirely removes the controller’s sole downside.

