Wow! This TCL 40-inch Smart TV is at its lowest price ever

There are still Cyber Monday TV deals available even though the big day itself is over, and some discounts are better than ever. So if you're looking for a TV but still want to keep the purse strings tight, this TCL TV deal could be exactly what you're looking for.

Right now the TCL 3-Series 40" Smart TV is on sale for $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's over 40% off the previous price of $349 and the lowest price we've seen for this model. If Amazon sells out, Best Buy (opens in new tab) is offering the same deal.

This 40" TCL 3 Series is a great value smart TV option. While it doesn't have a 4K panel, it makes a great guest or kids room secondary TV with Roku support to cover all the best streaming services (opens in new tab).

Our TCL 3-Series review was full of praise for the 32" model we tested, and this 40" model is basically the same.

At this price, it's not fair to expect a 4K resolution, but the 3 series does support 1080p Full HD and its colors impressed us with our review describing it as "one of the top performers among less expensive sets."

If you are into gaming, but don't have any need for 4K, this TV is a great option. A lag time of 12.3 milliseconds is up there with the best gaming TVs, but it is in streaming that the 3 series really shines.

Roku is one of our favorite smart TV operating systems and it comes with the free Roku streaming service which we rate it among the best free streaming services, meaning regardless of your subscriptions you'll have something to watch right out of the box.

Add in Alexa and Google voice control and the TCL 3-Series is a very strong package for this budget price.

