Wow! iPad mini 6 is $100 off ahead of Apple September event

Hunting for a tasty iPad deal? There's an Apple Event coming close on the horizon, so some may want to wait and see what news the event brings. On the other hand, retailers are slashing prices of current Apple products, so now is a great time to save.

The 8.3-inch iPad mini (64GB) is $399 at Amazon right now. It did hit $379 on Prime Day, but this $100 discount is still worth attention.

8.3" iPad mini 6: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

The 2021 iPad mini brings Apple's smallest iPad in line with the same slick design seen in the iPad Air and iPad Pro. That means you get a thin-bezel design and Apple Pencil 2 support. On top of that, its 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera and USB-C connectivity mean it can compete with the rest of Apple's lineup. In our iPad mini 6 review, we raved about this smaller-sized iPad, saying it is sneakily one of the best tablets Apple makes.

Price check: $399 @ Walmart | $499 @ Best Buy

The 2021 iPad mini is one of the best tablets you can buy. It's practically a no-brainer purchase if you want a powerful device with a great display, that's also portable and easy to use one-handed.

In our iPad mini 6 review, we had almost nothing but praise for this device. I'll go through the negatives first, because there aren't many: there's no support for Apple's Magic Keyboard, and you'll need to use Bluetooth headphones as there's no headphone jack. It's also a little expensive at full price, but this is less of an issue after a discount.

Now onto the positives. Running on the A15 Bionic system-on-chip, this iPad is well equipped for casual use and multitasking. It scored 4,540 on the Geekbench 5 multi-core general performance test, beating competition like the iPad 9 (3387) and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (907). Our reviewer also loved gaming on the iPad mini, as titles like NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition ran very smoothly.

The iPad mini 6 is also the perfect portable device for watching videos and movies. Colors popped off the screen, and the tablet reached a strong peak brightness of 520 nits. As for the speakers, they're powerful enough to fill a small room with sound, with some decent bass on show.

Last off, the iPad mini has great battery life. We got 10 hours and 56 minutes of life out of our unit, enough to get most people through an entire day's use.

The iPad mini 6 is a great deal at $399, so make sure to snag one before this sale disappears. If you're looking for more options, check out our iPad deals coverage.