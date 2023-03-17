Wow! 65-inch Sony 4K TV drops to $678 at Amazon

March Madness TV sales are slicing big money off some of the best TVs you can buy — and we’ve just spotted an excellent deal on a Sony television that was already punching above its price.

Right now, the 65-inch Sony Bravia X80K 4K TV is on sale for $678 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a massive $321 discount off its full retail price of $999. This is the lowest price the online retailing giant has ever offered for this particular Sony model, and it’s one of the best TV deals we’ve spotted in recent weeks.

(opens in new tab) Sony Bravia 65" X80K 4K TV: was $999 now $678 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Sony Bravia X80K TV was already an excellent entry-level model, and at this discounted price it's now an even better value for money. It packs solid picture quality with low input lag and an excellent Google TV interface. It's not an audio powerhouse, but it's an excellent pick if you're looking for a large TV at a relatively modest price.

The Sony Bravia X80K TV is one of the better entry-level models we’ve tested managing to blend together an ideal combination of excellent features and a relatively modest price tag. And thanks to this Amazon deal, you’re now getting an even better value for money. It may not be an OLED or QLED television but it’s still capable of excellent images and comes out on top against several rivals in its price bracket.

In our Sony Bravia X80K TV review , we said it “is an inexpensive LCD TV that turns out pleasing visuals and is armed with a number of other desirable features.” We particularly liked its strong picture quality, well-designed remote and low input lag (which makes it a solid choice for PS5 owners). Its Google TV interface is another highlight giving you instant access to pretty much all the best streaming services without the need for a third-party streaming device.

Unfortunately, only the 85-inch model comes with HDMI 2.1 ports, and you might experience occasional loss of fine detail, but this isn’t frequent enough to be a dealbreaker. In fact, the only major issue with this TV is its rather disappointing sound. But this can be easily rectified by pairing it with one of the best soundbars , so this drawback shouldn’t dissuade you from a purchase either.