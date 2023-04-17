This massive 75-inch Fire TV just crashed to $569

April isn't generally the best time of year for TV deals, but that's not stopping Best Buy from offering some enticing bargains.

Right now, you can get the Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K Fire TV for just $569 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's $330 off and one of the least-expensive 75-inch TVs you can buy right now. I've been tracking TV deals for over decade and this is a good as it gets if you're looking for value and performance.

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It's part of Toshiba's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

Need a smaller set? Best Buy also has the 65-inch model on sale for $379. That's $220 off and its best price to date.

The Toshiba C350 Fire TV was released in 2021, however; it packs everything you could want in a TV. (Remember, TV technology doesn't change drastically year-over-year). The C350 offers 4K resolution along with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support for vivid colors. While you won't get quite the same picture quality as you would on a more pricey OLED unit, for a TV in this price bracket you'll struggle to beat these Fire TVs.

We also like how the C350 gives you instant access to just about every streaming service you could think of, from Netflix to Prime Video, Hulu to Disney Plus. And the supplied remote has Alexa support so you can navigate streaming catalogs and settings menus without even having to lift a finger.

Gamers take note: This TV has a refresh rate set of 60Hz. However, bear in mind that very few games on either the PS5 or Xbox Series X offer 120 fps support, so a 120Hz television is far from essential right now. (Unless you're an avid gamer). For most players, any of these Toshiba televisions would make for a solid pick.