This is the best Apple Watch deal I've seen all year — save $50 on Series 9 before Black Friday

The Apple Watch 9 (41mm/GPS) is on sale for $349 at Walmart. That's $50 off

The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

After getting our hands on the Apple Watch 9, it’s shot straight to the top of our roundup of the best smartwatches beating out competition from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the Google Pixel Watch. It’s easily the most well-rounded smartwatch we’ve tested, offering first-rate communication, fitness, health and safety features. All this comes in a sleek package that is competitively priced.

In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said “The Apple Watch Series 9 is the best smartwatch yet thanks to significant performance upgrades and the addition of a handy new double-tap gesture.” We also appreciate that it’s leading Apple’s efforts in creating carbon-neutral certified devices, making this among the company’s most environmentally friendly products.

The flagship addition is the all-new S9 processor, which delivers increased performance and a lengthy 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. This more powerful chip enables new capabilities such as the double-tap gesture, which allows you to control the watch by tapping your index finger and thumb together. You can use this for answering calls, responding to texts, pausing music and more.

Plus, the Apple Watch 9 also packs a brighter display, watchOS 10 and a much improved Siri experience. Not only is the voice assistant better able to process requests, but it can now be used even when not connected to Wi-Fi.