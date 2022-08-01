This iPad just dropped to its lowest price ever on Amazon

If you missed it last month, one of our favorite iPad deals of all time is back.

Right now the iPad 10.2-inch 2021 64GB is just $299 on Amazon (opens in new tab). At $30 off, this is the lowest price we've seen for Apple's popular tablet, and one of the best back to school sales you can get.

If you're looking for more storage, you can also grab the iPad 10.2-inch 256GB for $429 on Amazon (opens in new tab), which is $50 off its regular price.

(opens in new tab) 10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic battery life of nearly 13 hours. Currently, Amazon has has the 64GB model on sale for $299, which is the cheapest price yet.

(opens in new tab) 10.2" iPad (256GB/2020): was $479 now $429 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Need more storage? The 256GB model is also on sale for $429, matching its lowest price ever. Take your pick of silver and space gray.

(opens in new tab) 10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was £319 now £299 @ Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

In the U.K.? You can get the 10.2" iPad with 64GB storage for £299 on Amazon UK. That's the lowest price we've seen for this tablet.

We rate the 10.2" iPad as the best tablet for people on a budget. That's because of its excellent screen, cameras, and 11-hour battery life.

In our iPad 10.2 review, we were also impressed by this tablet's performance thanks to its new A13 Bionic chip. It's perfect for browsing, streaming, and gaming, and you'll be able multitask and switch between apps in a flash. It can't beat the 11-inch iPad Pro's processor for heavy-duty tasks like video editing, though.

The 10.2" iPad also has an upgraded front camera with Center Stage support. Not only is it excellent for selfies, Center Stage track your face and you in the middle of the frame during video calls. That means your friends, family and co-workers will still be able to see you if you're moving around your room.

You can also upgrade your iPad into a decent workstation if you pick up the $99 Apple Pencil ($99 at Amazon) (opens in new tab) and the $159 Smart Keyboard ($149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)). Taking notes and typing feels great with these accessories, but it's a shame that there's nowhere to dock the Apple Pencil when you're not using it.

This is a great deal we recommend taking advantage of, but if you're still looking for your perfect tablet, check out our list of the best Apple deals and the best tablets to help make your decision.