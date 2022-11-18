This Google Pixel 6a Black Friday deal for $299 is crazy cheap

Some of the best Black Friday deals are already live and this is one of the best times in the year to get yourself a TV or a phone at a knockout price. Now, Google’s cheapest Pixel phone, the Pixel 6a, just got even cheaper in this early Black Friday deal.

The Google Pixel 6a is on sale for just $299 on Amazon (opens in new tab).That is a full $150 off its usual price of $449 and it is the lowest price we have ever seen for the phone. The Pixel 7 is currently available for $499 and so, if you’re confused about which phone to pick, this deal makes your decision slightly easier with a huge difference of $300 between the two models.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: was $449 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Pixel 6a is easily the best phone under $500, but it's an amazing deal at $299. This phone brings great performance with Google’s Tensor chip, plus you get two stellar cameras and a bright 6.1-inch OLED display.

In our Pixel 6a review , we called Google's phone the best sub-$500 phone on the market. It comes with a powerful Tensor chipset that we also see on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, a bright screen and some fantastic photography abilities all in a tiny package.

The Pixel 6a looks a lot like the Pixel 6. It has a two-tone color scheme on the back and comes in three colors — Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage. The phone has a nice, bright 6.1-inch OLED display which is ideal for watching content or gaming.

The Pixel 6a also has two powerful cameras that deliver an excellent photography experience with a 12.2MP main camera and a second 12MP ultra-wide camera. We also found that the phone delivers better photos than its closest Android rival, the Samsung Galaxy A53.

The Tensor chip brings some impressive features like Magic Eraser but the Pixel 6a misses out on some of the newer software driven features like Photo Unblur on the Pixel 7 series.

Another notable drawback for the Pixel 6a is its below-average battery life. It lasted an average of 6 hours and 29 minutes in our testing which was not impressive.

Google has promised that it will support the phone with security updates for five years, which makes it an even bigger value for consumers who want to ensure their phone lasts for a while. Overall, if you’ve been eyeing a Pixel phone, this is a good deal to consider.

