This $569 LG OLED Black Friday TV deal is so wild we bought and tested it ourselves

Every once and a while a TV deal comes along that we have to do a double take. This is one of those times, as this Black Friday deal on LG's A2 OLED is so good we were compelled to buy one and test it in our labs.

If you've been looking to upgrade your TV and don't need anything too big, right now you can get the LG A2 48-inch OLED TV for just $569 on Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's a huge $730 drop from the original $1,299 price. And it looks like Best Buy has the exclusive on this model.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: $1,299 $569 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The LG A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. It offers over a billion colors, perfect blacks, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Since it's a budget model, you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. But overall this is a solid OLED TV deal.

The A2 OLED isn't the top-of-the-line set in LG's lineup, but this is an OLED panel, which means you'll get perfect blacks and over a billion colors to go along with a sharp 4K picture with UHD upscaling. And you can also expect ultra-wide viewing angles.

Other highlights include support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), and easy access to all the best streaming services using LG's intuitive webOS software. This includes Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus and more.

In our LG A2 OLED review, this TV delivered excellent picture quality. Our reviewer Matthew Murray writes, "Top Gun: Maverick looked spectacular throughout, with the sharp lines and vibrant colors of its myriad aerial action scenes jolting out of the screen being trailed by a jet wash of raw excitement no goose would want to fly through."

The A2 has a refresh rate of only 60 Hz, but fast motion looked clean and fluid to our reviewer. And upscaling from 1080p to 4K also looked good. However, the brightness could be better based on our results.

More points in the LG A2 OLED's favor are its good-quality audio from 20-watt speakers and low input lag for gaming. It also has an excellent smart TV interface, so you won't be struggling through menus trying to find the content you want to watch.

LG has cut costs by including HDMI 2.0 instead of HDMI 2.1 ports. Casual users may not notice these omissions, but the lower refresh rate and increased latency will make a difference if you're gaming on next-gen consoles. So, check out our best gaming TVs if that applies to you.

The LG A2 also has Alexa and Google assistant built in, so you can choose your favorite voice assistant. And the included Magic Remote makes operating this OLED TV a breeze.

Overall, this is a fantastic deal on an OLED TV and we would not pass it up.