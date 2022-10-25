This fully waterproof speaker is just $69 in early Black Friday deal

Amazon’s early Black Friday deals are now in full swing, and the online retailer is slashing the price of dozens of best-selling products including this highly-rated Bluetooth speaker from JBL.

Right now, the JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker is on sale for $69 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a saving of $60 compared to its full retail price of $129. This Black Friday discount also brings the speaker down to its lowest-ever price. It’s also available across multiple colorways with even the swanky camo and black camo variants on sale at this all-time low price.

The JBL Flip 5 has dropped to a new all-time low price in Amazon's early Black Friday deals. This Bluetooth speaker combines a waterproof and durable design with excellent sound quality and a lengthy 12 hours battery life. At $69 it's one of the best speaker deals we've seen in recent months.

We’re huge fans of the JBL Flip 5 at Tom's Guide, and while it doesn’t quite make our ranking of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy, it’s still a worthwhile pickup. In our JBL Flip 5 review , we said, “Thanks to above-average sound in a small package, the JBL Flip 5 remains one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers” and that remains true more than a year on from its initial launch.

The JBL Flip 5 offers surprisingly strong sound considering its highly compact size, but what’s really impressive about this speaker is its rugged design. The JBL Flip 5 is coated in a durable fabric and housed in a tough rubber shell, but that’s not all, it’s also IXP7 waterproof which means it can handle much more than being splashed. You can fully submerge this speaker up to three feet deep and it’ll emerge completely intact without a drop in performance.

The 12 hours of playback time is another useful feature making it ideal for soundtracking all-day parties, BBQs and family gatherings. It’s also designed to be stood vertically or horizontally depending on the situation, and don’t worry about knocking it over, as noted above, it can handle bumps and drops. However, the lack of an auxiliary port and no integrated voice assistant support are drawbacks.

