This $1,349 laptop is a stunningly cheap $499 deal for Black Friday

It’s rare to find a laptop that’s discounted as heavily discounted as HP’s 15T, currently selling for $499 on HP’s website . At $850 (65%) off the list price, this is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we’ve seen, getting you a huge amount of quality computing power at a low price.

HP Laptop 15t (Core i7): was $1,349 now $499

Save big on this 15-inch laptop for Black Friday. The HP 15t comes with a powerful 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage for a very low price. View Deal

The $499 price refers to the base model of the 15T, which comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, 12GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage and a 15.6-inch HD display, but all of these are upgradeable if you want better specs for a little more money.

For example, the upgrade to a Full HD display for an extra $50 is well worth the extra expense. Whichever version you get, you will be able to enjoy HP’s 6.5 mm ‘micro-edge’ bezel display, which gives the 15T an 81% screen to body ratio.

If you’re going to be taking the laptop away from a wall outlet for long periods of time, you’ll be glad of the 15T’s fast charging function, which HP claims can fill the battery up to 50% in just 45 minutes. The laptop also weighs a fairly portable 3.84 pounds, so you can easily keep it in a bag all day without it becoming a nuisance.

Check out our Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals hub pages for big savings across the world of tech.