This 85-inch Samsung 4K TV just dropped under $1,000 in big Super Bowl deal

Looking to go big for the Super Bowl this year? Best Buy has a deal on an 85-inch Samsung TV that’s now $999 ahead of the game, making it one of the best Super Bowl TV deals we've seen so far.

Right now you can get the Samsung 85-inch TU690T 4K TV on sale for $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's $400 cheaper than its regular price.

If you want a big TV, this 85-inch Samsung set is definitely worth a look. And it's just been reduced by $400 in Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals event. The TV has support for HDR10+ as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls. You'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Plus, it has all the smart TV features you'd expect.

The TV in question is the Samsung TU690T smart TV that was released in 2022 and comes with Tizen installed, which means it has access to all the major streaming services, including ESPN+, Sling TV and more.

Unlike some other large TVs that use edge lighting, the TU690T uses a direct lit backlight for better brightness and intense colors, and it supports both the HDR10 and HDR10+ formats. It’s on the heavier side at 88.6 pounds, however, so make sure you’ve got a teammate to lend you a hand when setting it up.

In terms of other features, it has Apple AirPlay 2 and two HDMI ports – though neither of them are HDMI 2.1. Gamers will also be disappointed to hear that the TV has a native refresh rate of 60Hz (no 4K/120Hz gameplay here, sadly) but sports fans will like Samsung’s Motion Rate 120 technology for smoother motion.

Unfortunately it’s missing the QLED technology that makes Samsung’s top-tier models like the Samsung QN95B and Samsung QN90B so great, but you’re getting a lot of screen real estate for cheap with this model.

And if you want to consider some alternatives before committing, make sure to check out our roundup of the best TV deals as well.