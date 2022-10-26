These Sony noise-cancelling headphones just hit 50% off ahead of Black Friday

You don’t need to wait until next month to start scoring Black Friday deals. Retailers are already offering big discounts on best-selling products. And we’ve just spotted a deal on a set of Sony noise-cancelling headphones that sounds very good.

Right now, the Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Headphones on sale for $123 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s 50% off compared to its full retail price of $249. It’s also the lowest price we’ve seen on these headphones. This discount was previously available during Amazon Prime Day 2022 back in July. Both the black and blue colors are available at this discounted price.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Headphones: $249 $123 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has slashed these Sony Wireless Headphones by 50% in this early Black Friday deal. The Sony WH-XB910N headphones pack decent noise cancelling, extra bass, 20-hour battery life and Google Assistant/Alexa support. The quick charging feature is also extremely useful. A 10-minute charge will juice the headphones up with an extra 4.5 hours of playback.

At Tom’s Guide, we’re big fans of Sony headphones, and while this specific model hasn’t made our ranking of the best headphones you can buy, there are still plenty of reasons to consider a purchase at this heavily discounted price.

For starters, the Sony WH-XB910N headphones offer strong noise cancelling, which makes them an ideal pick for commuting, working in a public space or when you want to zone out and focus on your favorite music. The extra bass creates a deep and punchy soundscape, although some reviews do suggest the bass levels might be a little too heavy.

These Sony Bluetooth headphones shine when it comes to battery life with 30 hours of rated playback on a single charge. That should get you through multiple days without needing to reach for a charger. And when you do need a top-up, just 10-minutes of charging will give you an additional 4 and half hours of playback, which is extremely handy when you don’t have time to fully charge up.

The ability to pair the headphones with two devices at once is also appreciated, and switching between the two with the touch of a button is almost effortless. This function can be combined with the easy hands-free calling features, allowing you to quickly switch between listening to music and taking important calls in seconds. The built-in Google Assistant and Alexa support are also worth mentioning for when you want to control the headphones without lifting a finger.