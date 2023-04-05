These must-play Switch games are on sale just in time for the Super Mario Bros Movie

The Super Mario Bros Movie is hitting movie theaters this week, and after enjoying Mario’s first animated big-screen adventure, you might just have a hankerin' for playing some of the best Nintendo Switch games featuring the mustachioed plumber.

Retailers are clearly aware the Mario movie will lead to an increase in demand for Mario games, as several of the most popular Nintendo Switch titles starring the iconic mascot are now on sale. Unfortunately, we’re not currently seeing the same level of savings that were available for Mario Day 2023, but there are still a handful of worthwhile deals on must-play Mario games.

Now is also a great time to pick up some Nintendo Switch games featuring other beloved characters including Sonic, Link and Kirby. In fact, Breath of the Wild has dropped to just $39 at Amazon, and now is a great time to play as we’re just over a month away from the hotly anticipated release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

So, if the Mario Bros Movie has you eager to pick up some new games for your Nintendo Switch, these are the best deals we’ve come across right now. And be sure to check back as we’ll update this article if more savings crop up over the next few days.

(opens in new tab) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Digital Code): was $59 now $38 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available, even almost six years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but courtesy of Amazon you can currently save just over $20 on this zany kart racer. Just be mindful that this deal is on a digital code for the game rather than a physical game card and outer box.

(opens in new tab) Mario Odyssey: was $59 now $50 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Embark on a globe-trotting adventure with Mario and his new pal Cappy. Explore new worlds and collect Moons to power up your airship. You'll also need to master a whole new set of platforming moves and unlock dozens of outfits to dress up Mario for his surrounding. Released in 2017, Mario Odyssey remains one of the best Nintendo Switch games ever made.

(opens in new tab) Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the hyperactive Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are blasting off into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a delight. Plus, for just $29, you're getting serious bang for your buck with this deal.

(opens in new tab) Luigi's Mansion 3: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Mario's brother takes the spotlight in Luigi's Mansion 3. The game sees you explore a haunted hotel, as you seek to rescue Mario, Peach and Toad who have been captured by King Boo. You'll need to make use of your trusty Poltergust vacuum and slimy doppelgänger Gooigi in order to solve the hotel's many puzzles and discover its abundance of secrets.

(opens in new tab) Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

It's not just games starring Nintendo's famous plumber that are on sale right now. Breath of the Wild is one of the best and most popular games on Switch, so good sales don't come around too often. Luckily right now, Amazon has the game for just $39. If you've yet to enjoy this open-world masterpiece, now is the perfect time to play as its sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, is set to launch in mid-May.

(opens in new tab) Kirby and the Forgotten Land: was $59 now $50 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Kirby's latest adventure takes the adorable pink puffball to mysterious new worlds in this 3D platforming adventure. At your disposal are multiple new copy abilities, as well as the new Mouthful Mode that lets you interact with objects in often strange and hilarious ways. Plus, in between levels you can relax in the charming Waddle Dee Town and play a selection of mini-games.

(opens in new tab) Sonic Frontiers: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Sonic Frontiers is the blue blur's most ambitious adventure to date. Taking inspiration from the likes of Breath of the Wild, Sonic Frontiers presents a large open-world for the spiky hedgehog to race through and a whole load of side quests, puzzles and optional enemy encounters to complete. If you want to see everything Sonic Frontiers has to offer, you'll need to invest some serious time to play.