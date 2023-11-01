These fast and fashionable Nike trail running shoes are 30% off ahead of Black Friday

There’s no time like the autumn for trail running. Sure, the days are getting shorter and the temperatures are dropping but winter’s chill is not quite here, and in many parts of the US, the fall foliage is bursting with gorgeous hues. Call it serendipity, but the fall is also a great time to score sweet pre-Black Friday discounts on pricey trail running shoes , like the Nike Pegasus Trail 4.

Ordinarily $140 a pair for both men’s and women’s models, guys can pick up a pair in a rather fresh-looking neutral olive color for just under $100 on Nike.com. Women on the other hand have three colors to pick from, including a light blue , neon yellow and off-white option. These range from $85 to $92. Best of all, sizes range from five to 12 for women and six to 15 for men. As of publishing most sizes are still available.

Nike Pegasus Trail 4 (men’s): was $140 now $98 @ Nike

The Nike Pegasus 4 is one of our favorite trail running shoes . And they’re rarely available at a steep discount, let alone, 30% off. For less than $100, you’re getting a seriously comfortable and good-looking sneaker. On the trails, they’re fairly grippy and quite responsive. On the streets, they just may turn some heads.

Why we love the Pegasus Trail 4

Nike has been making its line of Pegasus running shoes since 1983 . So, it’s safe to assume that anything carrying the Pegasus name is legit. And the Trail 4 shoes are no exception. We like them because they strike the ideal balance between fashion and function.

At 10.2 oz, they’re among the lightest trail sneakers on the market. More importantly, the tread design mimics that of a mountain bike tire, providing excellent traction in all but the slickest conditions. They’re also quite comfy and a little bit bouncy, thanks to Nike’s React foam midsole. This means you won’t easily bruise a heel or otherwise injure your foot stepping on rocks or tree roots. Plus, an oversized rubber outsole protects the sneakers from abrasions and also just kind of looks cool.

On the fashion side, all but the loudest colorways could easily pull double-duty as running sneakers and fly everyday kicks. Better yet, the Pegasus Trail 4 looks classy, even caked in mud.

Will there be more Nike Black Friday deals?