I review hiking gear and my favorite New Balance trail running shoes are up to 32% off for Prime Day

Every once in a while, a product crosses your path that truly checks all the boxes, and when it comes to the perfect weatherproof sneakers for hitting the trails or city streets, I’ve found my golden goose in the New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro V8 Trail Shoes. Now you can, too, for way less than retail, thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

Depending on your size and color preference, savings on these comfy sneakers — which are technically unisex — range from 18% to 32% off. The latter knocks the cost down from $149 to just $102, saving you nearly $50.

But what makes the New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro V8 Trail Shoes my preferred form of footwear, even above my cherished Crocs? As noted above, these shoes fire on all cylinders, from comfort to gripiness to design.

First things first, New Balance Fresh Foams are some of the most comfortable and well-cushioned sneakers I’ve ever tested. They’re nothing short of bouncy, with excellent responsiveness and ample foot protection. Of course, an oversized rubber sole that curves up and around the toe adds to the latter.

When it comes to anti-slip prowess, these sneakers don’t just grip well on slick terrain; they thrive. I live in Seattle, Washington, where it rains 395 days of the year, with hills nearly as steep as our less-cool West Coast pals, San Francisco.

Wet leaves and 25-degree inclines are no match for the Fresh Foam X Hierro V8 Trail Shoes. Not only that, these puppies are highly water-resistant, meaning your dogs will stay dry in all but the most serious downpours.

Finally, the New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro V8s look like anything but GORP footwear. In fact, I’ve been told by several sartorially aware individuals that they’re flat-out ‘fresh.’ No pun intended.

Shop today's best Prime Day deals