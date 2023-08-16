These awesome Sony earbuds just hit lowest price ever at Amazon

The best wireless earbuds on the market can get pricey, but this pair from Sony gets you excellent sound quality without breaking the bank. Even better, they’re on sale for their lowest price ever right now.

The Sony Linkbuds S are $128 at Amazon right now. This is $70 off and the lowest price I’ve ever seen for these earbuds. Best Buy also sells the buds for $129, and offers a 4-month trial of Amazon Music Unlimited and a 4-month trial of SiriusXM Premier free to new subscribers.

Sony LinkBuds S: was $199 now $128 @ Amazon

The Sony LinkBuds S are among the most intuitive wireless earbuds we’ve ever reviewed. They have a lot to offer: active noise cancellation and ambient awareness (or transparency) modes that switch automatically based on your activity, auto-play and auto-pause features, plus the company's respected reputation for sound quality and performance. These earbuds are at their lowest price ever right now.

Price check: $129 @ Best Buy

The Sony LinkBuds S didn’t make our list of the best wireless earbuds, but they still offer plenty of attractive features. For starters, they have a sleek design that’s lightweight and comfortable enough for all-day wear. They look discreet and didn’t budge during workouts.

The LinkBuds S also have the ability to detect whether you’re moving and switch active noise cancellation modes automatically. For example, the buds switched to transparency mode while during a walk, so our reviewer could still hear outside sounds. If you’re sitting at a desk or traveling on a train, the buds will switch to ANC, so you won’t hear any distractions. There’s also a Speak-to-Chat function that automatically pauses your music if you start a conversation with someone. Combine this with responsive touch and voice controls, and you have some of the most intuitive wireless earbuds we’ve tested.

As for sound quality, we found that vocals were recreated faithfully and heard some good bass. The ANC successfully blocked out the noise from a crowd of people during our tests, although high-range frequencies like an airhorn snuck through. The earbuds also have customizable EQ, Sony 360 Reality Audio and support for hi-res streaming from an LDAC-enabled device.