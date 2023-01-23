The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live just got sliced to $89 on Amazon

The release of the Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected in just a few short weeks, and if you want the best companion to your Samsung phone, there's little better than a pair of Samsung earbuds.

Luckily the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. These buds are just $10 short of their all-time price low, so now is a good time to pick them up. Or, if you want something more premium, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are $189 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live offer active noise cancellation, touch controls and great sound for their price. You also get plenty of customization thanks to the linked app, and strong battery life to keep the music going all day long.

These Samsung Pro earbuds hold their own against the best ANC buds with high quality audio and compelling 3D sound with precise head tracking. The updated design provides improved comfort and battery life — you get 5 hours of listening time, or up to 29 hours with the wireless charging case.

We're big fans of Samsung's wireless earbuds. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review, we praised the earbuds for their great sound quality, comfortable fit and solid battery life. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro rank among our best wireless earbuds for their awesome ANC, wide soundstage and practical design.

If you're having trouble choosing which buds to buy, the biggest difference between the two is their use of active noise cancellation (ANC). The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live offer subtle ANC that drowns out background noise, but we weren't totally impressed by its effects. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer more robust ANC buds that block out up to 90% of ambient noise.

In terms of special features, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live can be tracked down if lost using the Find My Earbuds, and EQ levels for your music can be customized in the Galaxy Wearable app. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are packed with special features: you'll be able to make use of 360 Audio, Accessibility, Bixby voice wake-up, control customization, and more in the app.

Other than that, both the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer an awesome audio experience with great sound quality for their respective prices. No matter which you choose, you'll be getting a great pair of wireless earbuds.

