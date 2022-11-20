The new MacBook Air M2 is $150 off now in early Black Friday deal

The new MacBook Air M2 is an excellent laptop, but Apple boldly pitched it at a higher starting price point than its predecessor. However, this early Black Friday deal at Best Buy brings the powerful laptop down to the price it perhaps should have been all along.

Right now, the 13.6" MacBook Air M2 (256GB) is on sale for $1,049 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a savings of $150 compared to the laptop's full retail price of $1,199. This is the new lowest price ever for the MacBook Air M2 and easily qualifies as one of the best Black Friday Apple deals currently available.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M2: was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air M2 is one of the best laptops you can buy right now. It delivers everything you could want from a notebook. The show stealer is the new M2 chip that enables lightening-fast performance, but the stunning 13.6-inch display is another highlight. We also love its 14 hours of battery life and it's 20% smaller profile compared to its predecessor. And all of this comes packaged in Apple's trademark sleek design.

At Tom’s Guide, we’re big fans of the MacBook Air M2. In fact, we even rank it as the best laptop you can buy right now, and we say you should purchase the Macbook Air M2 instead of the latest MacBook Pro . This is a laptop that we highly recommend pairing Apple’s trademark slick design with seriously impressive performance.

In our MacBook Air M2 review , we said “The MacBook Air M2 is the best laptop for those willing to spend a little bit more for a great laptop. It delivers top-notch performance, over 14 hours of battery life and a bright and colorful display all in a delightfully portable design.”

In our testing, we were most impressed with the laptop’s stunning 13.6-inch display, and yet even with this bigger screen size, the MacBook Air M2 is overall 20% smaller than the previous model. The headline addition is Apple’s new M2 chip, and the silicon doesn’t disappoint. Our reviewer put this laptop through its pace with dozens of open tabs while also editing images and uploading files and the MacBook Air M2 handled it all with ease. The 14 hours of battery life deserves another mention as well.

The slightly distracting notch and support for only a single external monitor were drawbacks, but these are minor quibbles that don’t manage to distract from one of Apple’s best devices to date. As noted, our biggest gripe at launch was its initially high price, but this Black Friday deals makes this far less of an issue.

If you're looking for another great Apple deal, right now the AirPods Pro 2 have hit their lowest price ever at Amazon. So we'd act fast.

Be sure to head over to Best Buy quickly as Black Friday MacBook deals have a habit of selling out fast. Plus, be sure to check out our Black Friday deals live blog for rolling coverage of all the biggest discounts across our favorite tech products.