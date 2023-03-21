The LG C2 OLED just dropped $400 and hit all-time low price

In case you didn't know, the LG C2 OLED is the best TV on the market right now. It's powerful, sleek and relatively affordable for an OLED TV — which is why it's a big deal when it goes on sale.

The LG 48-inch C2 OLED is $899 at Amazon for a limited time. The 48-inch model has hit a new all-time price low after a $400 discount, and it's the one to buy if you're on a budget, or don't have space for a huge TV. This is easily one of the best TV deals you can get right now.

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is on sale in this epic TV deal at Amazon. This stunning television combines exceptional picture quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need.

The LG C2 OLED is the best TV on the market right now, and I recommend it as the TV to buy for pretty much everyone.

Simply put, the LG C2 OLED delivers some incredible TV performance. In our tests, it earned a very strong 1.7 Delta-E score for color accuracy, produced 134.45% of the Rec 709 color space, and hit 800 nits of brightness in Standard mode with HDR content. All this is to say that the LG C2 OLED produces brilliant, vibrant colors and true blacks. It's not the brightest LG OLED TV (that would be the LG G2 OLED) but it's still one of the overall strongest performing OLED TVs out there.

This is a great TV for gaming, too. It delivered a low lag time of 12.9ms, and it has a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support. You also get access to the excellent LG Game Optimizer menu.

Given how thin this TV is, the audio performance is impressive. The speakers have support for Dolby Atmos, creating a strong soundscape. However, pairing this TV with one of the best soundbars will be a must for serious audiophiles.

Amazon is currently undercutting other retailers like Best Buy, who is offering the 48-inch LG C2 OLED for $949. In addition, Amazon is charging $896 for the 42-inch LG C2 right now. Unless you're seriously low on space, spending $4 extra for the extra screen real estate is well worth it.

