Amazon just slashed $600 off this 65-inch Sony OLED TV — lowest price ever

March Madness TV deals are seeing reductions on some of the best OLED TVs, and this is one of the best deals I've seen so far.

The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80K is $1,698 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now, a $600 discount which brings this model to its lowest price ever. This is one of the best OLED TVs you can get, so I highly recommend snapping it up before it's gone.

$600 off! One of the best OLED TVs on the market, the Sony A80K OLED uses the new cognitive XR processor that adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. It comes with Google TV and Google Assistant built-in and has special exclusive features for the PlayStation 5. It's worth picking up if you're looking for a feature-packed OLED TV.

The Sony Bravia XR A80K OLED is one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now. It delivers incredible picture quality, awesome audio performance and plenty of premium features.

This TV performed very well in our tests, scoring 232 nits of brightness in SDR and covering 108.82% of the Rec. 709 Gamut Coverage. In practice, this makes for a TV with rich, bright visuals, and excellent contrast. Pair this with sharp upscaling and brilliant viewing angles, and you have the makings of a perfect TV.

The sound quality was just as good. The A80K produced clear dialogue, strong bass and handled complex soundscapes with ease. There's no need to pay extra for one of the best soundbars here unless you're a serious audiophile.

If you can handle a good-but-not-great lag time of 16.2ms, the Sony A80K is also a good TV for gaming. It has a 120Hz refresh rate, HMDI 2.1 support and PS5 gamers will be able to take advantage of Auto Genre Picture Mode and Auto HDR Tone Mapping.

I highly recommend picking up the Sony Bravia XR A80K, especially at this price. But if you're still looking for your perfect TV, stay tuned to our March Madness TV deals coverage.