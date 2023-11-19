The best Black Friday TV deal is here — LG C2 OLED is an incredible $700 off now

Black Friday TV deals have arrived, and Walmart's already pulling ahead of the pack with huge savings on one of our absolute favorite OLED TVs.

Walmart just dropped the LG C2 OLED to $1,399 ahead of this year's big savings event, a whopping $700 off compared to its full retail price of $2,099. That's the steepest discount we've ever seen for the LG C2, which ranks among our best TVs list, and an incredible price for this best-selling screen.

We don't anticipate the price to drop any further as we get closer to Black Friday itself, so if you're on the hunt for a feature-packed OLED TV at an incredible price, we can't recommend this Black Friday deal on the LG C2 OLED TV enough.

LG C2 65" 4K OLED Smart TV: was $2,099 now $1,399 @ Walmart

LOWEST PRICE: The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is on sale in this epic TV deal at Walmart. We named this stunning television the best TV we reviewed in 2022. It combines exceptional picture quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers easy access to all the top streaming services you could need.

Price check: $1,496 @ Amazon

In terms of specs, the LG C2 features a stunning OLED display powered by LG's latest a9 Gen5 AI processor designed to maximize the field of depth for an extremely lifelike image quality with deep contrast and excellent brightness. It also sports a super thin and sleek design, Dobly Atmos and Vision IQ support, and a 120Hz rate ideal for gamers.

While this year’s LG C3 OLED IS an excellent 4K TV, it comes at a significantly more expensive price than the C2, and overall fails to offer quite the same bang for your buck as the 2022 model. Not only is the panel more or less identical to that of the C2, the two sets are nearly identical in terms of brightness. The C3 hits a respectable HDR brightness of 820 nits, while the C2 is only a tiny bit behind, measuring 794 nits. That’s a razor-thin difference the average user isn't likely to notice.

Altogether, the LG C2 is a solid TV to complete any ultimate home cinema setup. And at $700 off, it's a steal. Be sure to check out our main Black Friday deals hub for more ways to save this holiday season.