The Apple AirTag has crashed to just $25 on Woot

The Apple AirTag is one of the best keyfinders around. It's also a great accessory to have if you’ve got one of the newest iPhones.

The AirTag can be tricky to find on sale, but right now the Apple AirTag is just $24.99 on Woot . It's on sale for $26.99, but Prime members get an extra $2 off for a final price of $24.99. That's the best price we’ve seen for the AirTag, making it one of the best Apple deals around.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24 @ Woot Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24 @ Woot

The Apple AirTag takes the frustration of finding lost items and makes it simple, and even enjoyable. You can use your iPhone to track the AirTag (or whatever you've connected it to), with audio and visual cues to point you in the right direction until you’ve found what you’ve lost.

If you have an iPhone 11 or later, we highly recommend picking up an AirTag to use alongside it. In our Apple AirTag review , we loved the simplicity of the device. It connects quickly, and allows you to find your lost items with ease.

Whether your item is close by or far away, you can easily use your phone to send out a signal and track your things down. The AirTag comes equipped with a speaker which will beep while you’re looking, an additional signifier that your item is close by.

It’s always fun to customize — and you can buy a range of keyrings and loops in plastic or leather, to keep your AirTag handy on your keys. There’s even a designer Hermes leather keyring you can get for your AirTag, if you have $349 burning a hole in your wallet.

Want more deals? Check out our list of the best Apple deals available right now, plus the best Christmas gifts under $50.