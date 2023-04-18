The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2022 just crashed to lowest price ever at Amazon

The best tablets can be tricky to find on sale, especially if they're made by Apple. Luckily, I've just spotted an awesome deal on the ultimate iPad.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB) is $999 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. Amazon lists the price as $1,049, with an additional $49 taken off at checkout. This brings the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2022 down to its lowest price ever, making it one of the best iPad deals I've seen this year.

(opens in new tab) 12.9" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is Apple's top tablet. In our iPad Pro 2022 review we called it an all-around great tablet that delivers solid performance, a handy new Apple Pencil Hover feature, and excellent video quality. It features Apple's latest M2 CPU, 12.9-inch 2732 x 2048 Liquid XDR display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

The iPad Pro 2022 is truly the ultimate Apple tablet. Kitted out with Apple's M2 chip, a 12.9-inch XDR display, and excellent battery life, this is the tablet to buy for creatives.

The previously mentioned M2 chip is pretty much the fastest you'll find in any tablet right now. That means the iPad Pro 2022 is perfect for tough tasks like editing photos and 4K video. Plus, kit the iPad Pro 2022 out with a Magic Keyboard ($279) (opens in new tab) and you'll have a very capable laptop replacement.

In addition, the iPad Pro is excellent for entertainment. The XDR display makes movies in HDR look incredible, and the speakers get loud enough to fill a room with sound.

You'll be able to use the iPad Pro for a long time before you have to charge it. We got 10 hours, 39 minutes out of our unit in our tests, which is enough for a full day's use.

I don't recommend the iPad Pro 2022 to users who already own the previous model, the iPad Pro 2021. The slight difference in performance isn't worth spending $999 again. However, if this is your first time buying an iPad Pro, or you're using an older iPad model, the iPad Pro 2022 is a truly excellent tablet that will blow you away.

Grab this iPad Pro 2022 deal before it's gone, or check out our iPad deals coverage for more options.