TCL's ginormous 98-inch TV for $3,500 off is one of the best Black Friday TV deals I've seen

Some Black Friday deals are simply more exciting than others. I almost did a double take when I saw Best Buy's epic price cut on one of the biggest TVs currently on the market.

Right now the TCL 98" XL Collection 4K QLED TV is on sale for $4,999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). I know that's still a good chunk of change, but the massive set normally costs $8,499. That means this Black Friday TV deal takes $3,500 off regular price, making this one of the most signifiant savings opportunities we've seen for Black Friday yet.

The TCL 98" QLED 4K TV is part of the brand's XL collection of massive-screen TVs. This is the best value for a nearly 100-inch TV on the market, making it possible to bring the movie theater home. Beefy speakers, premium HDR performance and Google's Smart TV platform are more reasons this TV is worth the splurge.

There's a growing number of nearly 100-inch TVs available to purchase, but they're usually way too expensive. I'm talking tens of thousands of dollars to have the biggest screen possible at home. The TCL 98" QLED 4K TV is truly the only exception, selling for a realistic price compared to all the best TVs right now.

It's no secret people want bigger TVs. In my experience testing these giant screens, they deliver the ultimate degree of immersion and stellar HDR performance. They usually have the strongest built-in speakers, too. Both these hold true for the TCL 98" QLED 4K TV, but the perks don't stop there.

The TCL 98" QLED 4K TV is a fully-loaded Google TV, meaning it's packed with smart features. Not only can you use it to watch all your favorite streaming services (Netflix, Disney Plus and Hulu, to name a few) but it also integrates with your Google Home devices.

An array of 4 HDMI ports is plenty for all your peripherals, whether it's a soundbar or gaming console. I mean, could you imagine playing Elden Ring on a 98-inch screen?

Otherwise, be sure to check our our Black Friday TV deals live blog for around-the-clock coverage of all our favorite TV deals, from OLED sets and soundbars to streaming sticks and more.