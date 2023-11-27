Massive Target Cyber Monday sale live — 37 best deals to shop now

Cyber Monday is here, so it's time to scoop up a few more bargains before Black Friday sales season is over. 4K TVs, kitchen appliances, fitness gear and lots more have been discounted at Target, meaning now is an excellent time to save.

If you need a few examples, the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 are $189 at Target. This discount is for the new USB-C model. If you're shopping for consoles, the Xbox Series X is $449 at Target ($50 off), while the PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 bundle is $499 at Target ($100 off).

A great tip to remember is that Target offers a holiday price match guarantee. This means that if you buy something that then it drops to a lower price before December 24, you can reach out and Target will refund you the difference. Target is also price-matching against some of its biggest competitors including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

My favorite Target Cyber Monday deals right now

Holiday decor: deals from $2 @ Target

Give your holiday tree a little makeover with one of Target's discounted holiday ornaments. Pictured is the Wool Penguin on Skates for $2. The sale also includes traditional ornaments as well as ceramic and glass decor.

Apparel

Sunglasses sale: deals from $4 @ Target

It's never too early to start thinking about the summer, and Target's massive sale on sunglasses is the perfect chance to get prepared for the warmer months. There's up to 30% off some top brands including Ray-Ban, Coach Prada and Vogue, with the cheapest picks starting from just $4. Be sure to browse the full selection of deals to find the sunglasses that fit your style just right.

Asics sale: deals from $4 @ Target

Target is offering a massive sale on Asics apparel for men, women, and children. After discount, prices start as low as $4. The sale includes shoes, socks, hoodies, athletic apparel, and more. Note that some styles can also be found in Amazon's Asics sale.

Price check: deals from $9 @ Amazon

Asics (men's) packable jacket running Apparel: was $55 now $29 @ Target

Save on the packable jacket for runners. Lightweight and quick-drying, the highly functional Asics jacket is perfect for on-the-move outdoor workouts and packs away neatly into its own pocket.

Gaming

Switch games: deals from $5 @ Target

Stock up on Switch games during the Target Cyber Monday sale. The retailer has various games on sale from $5. The sale includes Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Sonic Colors Ultimate, and more.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Isabelle's Aloha Edition): $199 @ Target

This special edition Nintendo Switch Lite features a unique console decked out in custom Animal Crossing artwork. It also comes with a full game download of the Animal Cross: New Horizons game. It's a great package if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch Lite and one of the console's most popular games.

PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 bundle: was $599 now $499 @ Target

The latest Call of Duty only recently hit shelves so this bundle is a pretty good deal especially as it includes a new PS5 Slim console. The Modern Warfare 3 solo campaign wraps up the story this rebooted trilogy first started in 2019's Modern Warfare, but let's be honest: we're all here for the multiplayer and Warzone 2.0.

Prick check: $499 @ Best Buy

Xbox Series X: was $499 now $449 @ Target

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. It really shines when paired with an Xbox Game Pass subscription giving you access to hundreds of top games at once. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts to date.

Price check: $449 @ Best Buy

God of War Ragnarök (PS5): was $69 now $39 @ Target

The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning finale that you won't soon forget. Our pick for Game of the Year 2022, God of War Ragnarök is an essential PS5 game.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $24 @ Target

Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves in an effort to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.

WD_Black C50 1TB Expansion Card: was $149 now $127 @ Target

The WD_Black C50 Expansion Card is an officially licensed Xbox accessory that boosts the internal storage of your Xbox Series X or Series S. This 1TB drive is on sale for $127 and increases the hard drive space of your Xbox console. It's a "plug and play" storage solution, it just slots into the Xbox storage expansion port found on the back of the console, and you're ready to game on.

MSI GF63 Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $999 @ Target

This MSI gaming laptop has been sliced $200 off in Target's Cyber Monday sale. This sleek machine packs a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also boasts a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate. It's ideal for portable blockbuster gaming.

PS5 DualSense Controller: was $74 now $49 @ Target

The PS5 DualSense just got its biggest discount of the Cyber Monday shopping season as Target drops the controller down to $49. This deal is on (nearly) every single colorway including the Galactic Purple and Gray Camouflage models. The freshly released Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue are also on sale.

Lenovo 27" G27-20 FHD Gaming Monitor: was $279 now $139 @ Target

Target has taken 50% off this 27-inch (1920 x 1080) Leonovo Full HD Gaming Monitor, it's a great pick for those on a tighter budget. It sports a 144Hz refresh rate as well as AMD FreeSync Premium3 features. It's now on sale for just $139 in the retailer's Cyber Monday deals but this is a limited-time sale and won't be around for long.

Apple

Apple Watch Ultra: was $799 now $659 @ Target

Save $140 on the Apple Watch Ultra GPS/Cellular smartwatch. It features a rugged, titanium case with up to 36 hours on a single charge. Designed for the great outdoors, it features a Wayfinder display with a compass in the dial and Waypoint marking. It can be customized for mountain or trail and with night mode, allows for easy visibility in the dark.

10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $349 @ Target

Lowest price! The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern table.

Price check: $349 @ Amazon

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): was $129 now $79 @ Target

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the 2nd Generation Apple Pencil. This great stylus is perfect for taking notes, drawing, and editing notes — if you’re an artist, using an iPad Pro with an Apple Pencil can be just as effective as a high-end graphics tablet for a much lower price. The matte finish, weighted feel and wireless charging also make it a great upgrade over the 1st Generation Apple Pencil.

Streaming sticks

Roku Streaming Stick: was $49 now $29 @ Target

The best Roku for most people, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a great upgrade for your TV. It offers an intuitive interface, long Wi-Fi range and Dolby Vision support for the best possible picture. Plus, you can get built-in voice search for finding shows and movies to watch. Save 40% right now.

Price check: $29 @ Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Target

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.

Price check: $39 @ Amazon

Chromecast with Google TV: was $49 now $19 @ Target

All the Chromecast really needed, if you ask us, was a remote and some apps. And the 4K Chromecast with Google TV delivered those two standards. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos (via passthrough HDMI), so your shows and movies will look and sound great. Our Chromecast with Google TV 4K review explains everything else we love about it.

TVs

Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K LED HDR Smart TV: now $249 @ Target

This 50-inch Vizio TV is one of the biggest deals around. While this model is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate, gamers will like that it comes with AMD FreeSync, ultra-low input lag, VRR, HDMI 2.1, and Dolby Vision. For streamers, all Vizio TVs some stocked with WatchFree+, Vizio's free streaming platform, plus services like Netflix, Hulu and more. Last but not least, this TV can pass Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio, and can play movies in Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats.

LG C3 42" 4K OLED: was $1,199 now $899 @ Target

Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support and LG's Magic Remote. It's $100 cheaper than it was last week. Note that Amazon has it for just a few bucks less (albeit from a third party merchant).

Price check: $896 @ Amazon | $899 @ Best Buy

Headphones and audio

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $149 @ Target

The Powerbeats Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, featuring a nine-hour battery life (more than 24 hours with the charging case), water resistance, well-balanced sound and a comfortable yet stylish design. In our Powerbeats Pro review we said they're Apple's first pair of completely wireless fitness earbuds (by way of Beats). They deliver excellent sound and seamless iPhone integration in a low-profile package.

Price check: $149 @ Amazon

JBL Flip 6: was $129 now $89 @ Target

The JBL Flip 6 is an impressive Bluetooth speaker that balances a compact size with strong audio quality. It's also fully waterproof and dust-resistant. Ideal for pool parties and outdoor gatherings, its 12-hour battery will last all day, and its rich bass is another stand-out feature. It's Bluetooth connectivity has also been upgraded over its predecessor. The Flip 6 is a smart refresh of one of our favorite portable speakers around.

Price check: $89 @ Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Target

This is the the first price drop I've seen since we reviewed the updated QuietComfort Headphones model that launched in October. They come with enhanced sound, more features, and the same celebrated noise cancelation as their QC45 predecessor. The $100 Cyber Monday saving brings the headphones down to an all-time low price and deserves to be snapped up before the offer ends.

Price check: $249 @ Walmart

Legos

Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter: was $44 now $36 @ Target

Build the iconic Imperial TIE Fighter with this officially licensed Lego Star Wars set. It offers several play features including an accessible cockpit and two spring-loaded shooters to fire off laser-missiles. This set also comes with three Minifigures and is a great set for newbie builders as it's not too challenging.

Lego Marvel The Guardians' Ship: was $99 now $69 @ Target

Straight out of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is the new Guardians Ship — dubbed The Bowie after Ziggie Stardust himself. This is an odd-shaped ship so it comes with its own stand, a miniature detachable fighter and five minifigures: Nebula, Quill, Drax, Mantis and Adam Warlock.

Back to the Future Time Machine: was $199 now $159 @ Target

So you probably won't be hitting 88mph in this vehicle, because I'm pretty sure it would fall apart at those kinds of speeds. But you can build and display one of the most iconic cars in movie history. But since this set can be built in all three versions of the DeLorean, one from each movie, you're going to have to decide which one you like best. Hint: It's definitely the one that flies.

Smart Home

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): was $129 now $54 @ Target

The ideal smart home center piece, the Amazon Echo Show 8 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates and take video calls in seconds. This Amazon smart speaker is on sale at Target for $54 in this Cyber Monday sale.

Price check: $54 @ Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $54 @ Target

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection, and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.

Appliances

Sur La Table 4-in-1 Air Fryer: was $79 now $44 @ Target

The Sur La Table 4-in-1 Air Fryer lets you fry, bake, roast, and broil all at the touch of a button. It has 8 built-in presets, so it can make a home chef out of anyone. The large window in front of the 5-quart basket allows you to keep tabs on your meal throughout the cooking process.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $89 now $59 @ Target

The Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a single cup, portable brewer that can make delicious coffee in minutes. Choose from hundreds of K-Cup pod varieties to make 6-12oz cups of hot and iced beverages. It's easy to use, and with its compact size of 5 inches, it's a great space-saver. In our Keurig K-Mini review we said it's easiest starter Keurig machine you can buy.

Ninja DZ201: was $199 now $119 @ Target

We tested the Ninja Foodi 2 Basket Air Fryer and were impressed by its ability to cook two independent dishes at the same time. You can even set them to finish cooking simultaneously, so everything is ready at once. It’s an ideal model if you deal with picky eaters on a regular basis. Read our full Ninja Foodi 2 Basket Air Fryer review for more info.

Price check: $119 @ Amazon

Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush: was $49 now $29 @ Target

The Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush is clinically proven to reach hard-to-reach areas of your mouth. It's capable of removing up to 300% more plaque along the gumline than a regular manual toothbrush. The Pro 1000 also offers 3D cleaning action as it oscillates, rotates, and pulsates to break up and remove plaque. Plus, its in-handle timer buzzes every 30 seconds to let you know when it's time to switch areas of your mouth.