Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones just hit their lowest price ever in killer last-minute holiday deal

There are plenty of great last-minute holiday deals going on for some of the most popular noise-canceling models on the market right now. But few discounts are as impressive as the one I've found on Sony's ever-in-demand WH-1000XM4 headphones.

Right now, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are just $228 at Amazon, which is an incredible $120 savings off their full retail price. That's the lowest ever price I've seen them at since this year's Cyber Monday and Black Friday sales. This is a can't-miss deal on one of Sony's best headphones, which make a great gift for any audiophiles on your holiday shopping list.

We've seen stock run out fast when Amazon's run similar promotions on these over-ear headphones, so you'll need to act fast while supplies last. You can also find comparable deals at Best Buy, Target and Walmart right now.

While the newer Sony WH-1000XM5 are Sony's current-gen flagship headphones, the WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones continue to be as popular as ever among discerning headphone buyers, and it's easy to understand why. There's a reason they were our No. 1 pick for best headphones on the market for over a year.

Our Sony WH-1000XM4 review had almost nothing but praise for these noise-canceling cans. These headphones produce a detailed and dynamic soundstage with well-balanced high and middle-ranged frequencies as well as plenty of bass energy to carry beats. It's also super easy to tinker with the EQ settings in the Headphone app to adjust the output exactly to your liking and get even better sound. Support for 360 Reality Audio, LDAC and DSEE Extreme are all included, which makes them as well-equipped as the model that replaced them.

Beyond their excellent sound quality, the WH-1000XM4 also packs a stellar battery life. We got 30 hours of playtime with ANC on, or 38 hours with ANC off, while a 10-minute quick charge managed a solid 5 hours of listening time.

Granted, the Sony WH-1000XM4 don’t outclass the very best noise-cancelling headphones around right now, but they are still an excellent choice when it comes to blocking outside noise. Our tests showed a significant reduction in travel noise, wind, and other distractions. Plus, there are 20 levels of ambient sound to choose from, allowing you to stay aware of your surroundings while listening to your tunes.