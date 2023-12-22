Last-minute holiday deals — 17 sales I'd buy now at Best Buy, Walmart and Target

Christmas Eve will be here in a matter of hours. That means if you still have things on your shopping list, you'd better act fast to ensure they arrive in time.

Not to worry, though — not only are there a ton of holiday sales available at most retailers, but many are also offering in-store pickup for online orders. I've searched Best Buy, Walmart and Target for the best deals that offer in-store pickup. In case you need a few examples, Best Buy is offering Switch games from $14, Walmart has 4K TVs from $88 and Target has Christmas ornaments and decorations from $3. It's also worth noting that while Amazon doesn't have physical stores, if you're a Prime member you can get certain devices mailed with same-day delivery. Log into your Prime account and check out their holiday deals section to see which items can be expedited.

Keep scrolling for more of my favorite sales. For more, check out the best deals in Best Buy's holiday sale.

Holiday deals with in-store pickup — Top sales

Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to Super Mario Odyssey, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes titles such as Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, FC24, Crash Bandicoot 4, and more. Note that Amazon and Target are offering similar sales, but with different titles.

Price check: from $19 @ Amazon | from $19 @ Target

Chromecast w/ Google TV 4K: was $49 now $37 @ Walmart

The 4K Chromecast supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Dolby Atmos (via passthrough HDMI), so your shows and movies will look and sound great. In our Chromecast with Google TV review, we said the Editor's Choice streamer is an excellent streaming device that makes it easy to beam pretty much anything you want to your TV. Bonus points for the built-in Google Assistant which lets you control other smart home devices, such as smart lights and smart thermostats.

Price check: $37 @ Best Buy | $37 @ Target

Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer: was $109 now $49 @ Best Buy

If you're after a compact, digital air fryer at a low price, this is great deal. With its 8-quart capacity, it comes with a divided basket so you can cook two types of foods at one time. It may be small but features 8 built-in cooking functions, including pizza, roast and dehydrate. This deal is certainly great value for money, and won't last long. Note that Kohl's has a slightly different model on sale for $59 with in-store pickup.

Price check: $59 @ Kohl's

Smart 4K TV sale: from $88 @ Walmart

As part of its sales event, Walmart has multiple smart TVs on sale from $88. The sale includes TVs from TCL, Samsung, Vizio, LG, and Walmart's Onn brand of TVs. Many of the lower priced TVs are small 1080p sets — suitable for a home office or children's room — but there are also numerous 4K TVs on sale.

Price check: from $64 @ Best Buy | from $99 @ Amazon

Eufy RoboVac 25C: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart

Save big on the RoboVac 25C robot vacuum right now at Walmart. This robot vacuum offers solid suction power and 100 minutes of battery life. It's also got Alexa and Google Assistant support, which means it can be controlled via voice. Note: Amazon sells a refurb model for $99.

Price check: $99 (refurb) @ Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite (Isabelle's Aloha Edition): $199 @ Target

This special edition Nintendo Switch Lite features a unique console decked out in custom Animal Crossing artwork. It also comes with a full game download of the Animal Cross: New Horizons game. It's a great package if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch Lite and one of the console's most popular games.

Price check: $199 @ Walmart

Xbox Series S: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy

The next-gen Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. (There's no disc drive). This compact console usually retails for $299, but Best Buy has sliced $50 off. You also get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Price check: $289 @ Walmart | $310 @ Amazon

Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $338 now $268 @ Walmart

The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's excellent operating system. Currently priced at $268, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen all year. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a 120Hz refresh rate, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

The LG A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. This specific TV and size is a Best Buy exclusive.