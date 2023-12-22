Last-minute holiday deals — 17 sales I'd buy now at Best Buy, Walmart and Target

Christmas Eve will be here in a matter of hours. That means if you still have things on your shopping list, you'd better act fast to ensure they arrive in time.
Not to worry, though — not only are there a ton of holiday sales available at most retailers, but many are also offering in-store pickup for online orders. I've searched Best Buy, Walmart and Target for the best deals that offer in-store pickup. In case you need a few examples, Best Buy is offering Switch games from $14, Walmart has 4K TVs from $88 and Target has Christmas ornaments and decorations from $3. It's also worth noting that while Amazon doesn't have physical stores, if you're a Prime member you can get certain devices mailed with same-day delivery. Log into your Prime account and check out their holiday deals section to see which items can be expedited.
Keep scrolling for more of my favorite sales. For more, check out the best deals in Best Buy's holiday sale.
Holiday deals with in-store pickup — Top sales
Holiday decor: deals from $3 @ Target
Still setting up your holiday decor? Give your holiday tree a little sass with one of Target's discounted holiday ornaments. Pictured is the Bloody Mary Christmas Tree Ornament for $5. The sale also includes traditional ornaments as well as ceramic and glass decor.
Price check: from $8 @ Walmart | from $12 @ Amazon
Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy
From Luigi's Mansion 3 to Super Mario Odyssey, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes titles such as Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, FC24, Crash Bandicoot 4, and more. Note that Amazon and Target are offering similar sales, but with different titles.
Price check: from $19 @ Amazon | from $19 @ Target
Chromecast w/ Google TV 4K: was $49 now $37 @ Walmart
The 4K Chromecast supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Dolby Atmos (via passthrough HDMI), so your shows and movies will look and sound great. In our Chromecast with Google TV review, we said the Editor's Choice streamer is an excellent streaming device that makes it easy to beam pretty much anything you want to your TV. Bonus points for the built-in Google Assistant which lets you control other smart home devices, such as smart lights and smart thermostats.
Price check: $37 @ Best Buy | $37 @ Target
Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer: was $109 now $49 @ Best Buy
If you're after a compact, digital air fryer at a low price, this is great deal. With its 8-quart capacity, it comes with a divided basket so you can cook two types of foods at one time. It may be small but features 8 built-in cooking functions, including pizza, roast and dehydrate. This deal is certainly great value for money, and won't last long. Note that Kohl's has a slightly different model on sale for $59 with in-store pickup.
Price check: $59 @ Kohl's
Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $79 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has slashed $70 off the Beats Studio Buds. You get active noise cancelling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours of listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case.
Price check: $79 @ Walmart | $79 @ Amazon
Smart 4K TV sale: from $88 @ Walmart
As part of its sales event, Walmart has multiple smart TVs on sale from $88. The sale includes TVs from TCL, Samsung, Vizio, LG, and Walmart's Onn brand of TVs. Many of the lower priced TVs are small 1080p sets — suitable for a home office or children's room — but there are also numerous 4K TVs on sale.
Price check: from $64 @ Best Buy | from $99 @ Amazon
Eufy RoboVac 25C: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart
Save big on the RoboVac 25C robot vacuum right now at Walmart. This robot vacuum offers solid suction power and 100 minutes of battery life. It's also got Alexa and Google Assistant support, which means it can be controlled via voice. Note: Amazon sells a refurb model for $99.
Price check: $99 (refurb) @ Amazon
Nintendo Switch Lite (Isabelle's Aloha Edition): $199 @ Target
This special edition Nintendo Switch Lite features a unique console decked out in custom Animal Crossing artwork. It also comes with a full game download of the Animal Cross: New Horizons game. It's a great package if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch Lite and one of the console's most popular games.
Price check: $199 @ Walmart
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy
The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.
Price check: $249 @ Verizon | $234 @ B&H Photo
Xbox Series S: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy
The next-gen Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. (There's no disc drive). This compact console usually retails for $299, but Best Buy has sliced $50 off. You also get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Price check: $289 @ Walmart | $310 @ Amazon
Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Target
This deal takes $100 off the updated QuietComfort Headphones model that launched in October 2023. They come with enhanced sound, more features, and the same celebrated noise cancelation as their QC45 predecessor.
Price check: $249 @ Walmart
Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $338 now $268 @ Walmart
The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's excellent operating system. Currently priced at $268, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen all year. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a 120Hz refresh rate, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.
Price check: $329 @ Amazon | $329 @ Walmart
10.9" iPad (64GB/2022): was $449 now $349 @ Best Buy
The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.
Price check: $349 @ Amazon | $419 @ B&H Photo
LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy
The LG A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. This specific TV and size is a Best Buy exclusive.
MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.
Price check: $849 @ B&H Photo | $749 @ Amazon
Hisense 65” U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $899 @ Best Buy
If you want a new 65-inch TV and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness, beautiful contrast and colors, and support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Note: Amazon has a cheaper price, but they don't offer in-store pickup.
Price check: $898 @ Amazon