Score! Labor Day sale just slashed $700 off this Hisense 65-inch Mini-LED TV

Labor Day is here, and that means Labor Day TV sales are rolling in. One of my favorites so far is on the Hisense U8K — one of the best TVs we've reviewed. It's an incredible TV and an all-round improvement on last year's U8H.

The Hisense 65-inch U8K Mini-LED TV is $998 at Amazon right now. This is $700 off its original asking price of $1,699. You can also get the same deal at Best Buy.

Hisense 65” U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $998 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It’s Imax Enhanced-compatible, with support for HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. For gamers, this TV offers a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. You also get an ATSC 3.0 tuner, and Hisense promises this TV will reach a peak brightness of 1,500 nits.

Price check: $999 @ Best Buy

After evaluating the TV in our Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV review, we named it one of the best TVs on the market.

We tested the Hisense U8K with a wide variety of content, and everything we viewed on the screen looked bright, crisp and clear. It also delivered some excellent test results — we measured a peak brightness of 1788.313369 nits for HDR content, which is impressive. We also saw 99.8301% coverage of the Rec. 709 color gamut and a Delta-E score of 4.4, meaning colors were vibrant and reproduced fairly accurately.

There's some great audio performance here, too. The 2.1.2 speaker system built-in made music and sound effects sound distinct and the sound got loud enough to fill a room. Audiophiles would probably appreciate adding one of the best soundbars, though.

The Hisense U8K is also a good choice for gamers. We measured a lag time of 13.2ms, which is a good result if not the best out there. The TV also has four HDMI 2.1 ports and a refresh rate of 120Hz. If you plan to use the U8K as a monitor for your gaming PC, you can take advantage of refresh rate speeds of up to 144Hz.

The Hisense U8K is a fantastic TV, and it's a great time to pick one up thanks to this discount. If you're looking for more options, check out our Labor Day TV sales page, or our general Labor Day sales coverage for deals across all categories.