Score a $299 Shark robot vacuum with this early Black Friday sale

November is an excellent time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner. Today's Black Friday deals combined with the latest Shark promo codes are resulting in some epic price cuts.

For instance, right now you can get the Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot for just $299.40 (opens in new tab) via coupon code "TOMSGUIDE150". (It's the unit on the bottom/left of the page). Or you can get the Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot with Self-Empty Base (opens in new tab) for just $499.60 via coupon code "TOMSGUIDE200". (It's the unit on the bottom/right of the page). Those are among the best robot vacuum deals we've seen for these Shark vacs.

The Shark AI Ultra is a 2-in-1 robot vacuum that can both clean and mop your home. Its Sonic Mopping mode scrubs hard floors 100x per minute, whereas its CleanEdge technology allows it to better recognize corners for more efficient cleaning. During checkout, use coupon code "TOMSGUIDE150" to drop its price to just $299.

This model comes with an XL HEPA self-empty base that can hold up to 60 days of dirt and debris. During checkout, use coupon code "TOMSGUIDE200" to drop its price to just $499.

The Shark AI Ultra is all do-it-all robot vacuum. It can vacuum and mop all types of floors while avoiding all types of obstacles. Its Sonic Mopping mode allows it to scrub hard floors 100x per minute. Meanwhile, its CleanEdge technology helps it recognize corners for more efficient cleaning throughout your home.

Both packages include the Shark AI Ultra vacuum, two side brushes, three mopping pads, and a 12-ounce VACMOP cleaning bottle. The $499 package includes an XL HEPA self-empty base that can hold up to 60 days of dirt and debris.