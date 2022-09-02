Save $375 on Tom's Guide's #1 mattress in the Saatva Labor Day sale

Saatva has an incredible sale on at the moment, which gets you $375 off when you spend $1000 or more (opens in new tab) on any of its mattresses including the Classic, which sits at number one in our best mattress guide.

In our Saatva Classic review, we thought this mattress delivered hotel-standard luxury at a lower cost than many of its competitors, and this Labor Day mattress sale makes it even better value. The current Saatva mattress sale gets you that big saving on all sizes excluding the twin, and takes the price of the queen down to $1,395 from $1,770. We're not expecting prices to drop any further when Labor Day itself arrives.

The Saatva Classic is an innerspring hybrid, handcrafted from premium materials. There are also a range of other models in the Saatva range that offer slightly different things, depending on what you're looking for. For example, the Saatva Latex Hybrid is made from natural latex and recycled coils, and is designed to deliver superior cooling. If you fancy a memory foam model, there's the Loom & Leaf or Saatva premium memory foam hybrid to choose between. For bigger bodies, there's the Saatva HD. And there are more options besides (browse the full range here (opens in new tab)). The Labor Day sale deal applies to all of them, and you get a generous 365-night home trial whichever one you pick, and a lifetime warranty, too.

Saatva's most popular mattress (and our favourite) is a luxurious innerspring hybrid that combines a plush pillow top and a double layer of coils to deliver sturdy lumbar support with a little bounce. It comes in three firmness levels and two heights, and that level of customization is impressive for the price. Knock $375 off all but the twin size in this Labor Day deal.

The Classic isn’t the only model you can save $375 on – in fact, this saving applies to any Saatva mattress as long as your total order value comes to $1,000 or more. You could even use it to make the brand’s cheapest mattress, the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid, even cheaper – everything except the twin size qualifies for the discount (the queen size is reduced to $1,220 from $1,595).

As stated above, the Saatva Classic comes in three firmness levels: Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm. The Luxury Firm is the most popular option, and designed to recreate the feel of a luxury hotel bed. It's a good middle ground, but if you're lighter than average, or prefer to sleep on their side, might want to consider the Soft. Heavier people, or those who typically sleep on their back or stomach, may want to consider the Firm... although do factor in your personal preference when making your decision.

The Saatva Classic mattress isn't a mattress in a box – instead it arrives flat and ready to sleep on, with White Glove Delivery. included in the price (so the delivery team will set up the mattress in your room for you, and take all the packaging away too). Saatva offers a generous 360-night trial, although do be aware that there's a $99 returns processing fee if you change your mind during the trial period.