Sleeping on the Saatva Classic is like 'getting a full body massage' — and you can save an extra $50 tonight only
If you can catch the Friday night special, a queen Saatva Classic is only $1,735
After several weeks of testing, our sleep experts awarded the Saatva Classic mattress five stars all round. Now is the time to treat yourself to sleep luxury with 15% off the Saatva Classic, plus an extra $50 off at Saatva tonight only.
The Saatva Classic has dominated the top spot in this year's best mattress guide for every sleeper for several years now. Last week I finally got a chance to test it out and now I can say with confidence: this mattress is worth the hype.
The luxurious quilting of the Classic doesn't just look good, it also provides ample pressure relief without the sink-in 'trapped' feeling often caused by softer mattresses. That means when lying on the Classic, I can enjoy cushioning at the shoulders while still getting plenty of support at the hips.
Currently a queen Saatva Classic is $1,735 — that's only $36 more than the impressive Presidents' Day sale price. We're hope to see $400 off in the Memorial Day mattress sales but if you want to upgrade your sleep before the end of May, shop this deal now.
Saatva Classic Mattress: twin was $1,399 now $1,140 at Saatva
In our Saatva Classic Mattress review we described the pressure relief of this five-star mattress as similar to "getting a full body massage every night." Add on targeted support (the Classic is approved by the American Chiropractic Association), excellent breathability and sides so sturdy you can use them as a chair, and you have the complete mattress package. And it's available in three firmness levels, with an option for every sleep style. The current Saatva mattress sale takes 15% off all sizes, netting you a big discount on queen sizes and larger. Take advantage of the Friday night special mattress sale to get an extra $50 off, bringing a queen to $1,735 (was $2,099.) Saatva's benefits are also the best of the best, with a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.
Looking for something cheaper? Try these...
1. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: twin $319 at DreamCloud
The best mattress in a box we've tested, the DreamCloud Hybrid isn't as luxurious as the Saatva Classic but it does deliver superb support balanced with cushioned pressure relief. With just one feel, it lacks some versatility — our DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress review team recommend it for back and front sleeping, although after the breaking in period it softens for side sleepers. A queen is currently only $599 in one of the best DreamCloud mattress sales we've seen. And you get a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty. Shop now, before the deal ends.
2. DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress: twin $499 at DreamCloud
A taller, plusher version of the DreamCloud standard, the DreamCloud Premier comes closer to replicating the luxury feel of the Saatva Classic. The medium-firm feel suits most sleepers, although our DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress review team found motion transfer could be an issue (a restless partner might cause some disturbance.) A queen is currently $899; we've seen it sold for $999 in recent months, so this price is better than usual. As with all DreamCloud mattresses, it comes with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty.
3. Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid Mattress: twin $549 at Awara
April is Earth Month, so why not treat yourself to some organic sleep luxury? In our Awara Natural Mattress review we loved the build quality and edge support of this organic latex design, but motion isolation was a weak area (this is a common issue among even the best organic mattresses, as latex is naturally bouncy.) Since our review, the Awara has undergone a slight redesign but we're expecting a similar feel. In the evergreen sale a queen is $849, but side sleepers might want to upgrade to the plush comfort of the Awara Premier, $1,299 for a queen. All Awara mattresses include a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Ruth is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things mattress and sleep. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. At Tom’s Guide she writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of specialists who share her passion. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.