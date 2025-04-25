After several weeks of testing, our sleep experts awarded the Saatva Classic mattress five stars all round. Now is the time to treat yourself to sleep luxury with 15% off the Saatva Classic, plus an extra $50 off at Saatva tonight only.

The Saatva Classic has dominated the top spot in this year's best mattress guide for every sleeper for several years now. Last week I finally got a chance to test it out and now I can say with confidence: this mattress is worth the hype.

The luxurious quilting of the Classic doesn't just look good, it also provides ample pressure relief without the sink-in 'trapped' feeling often caused by softer mattresses. That means when lying on the Classic, I can enjoy cushioning at the shoulders while still getting plenty of support at the hips.

In our Saatva Classic Mattress review we described the pressure relief of this five-star mattress as similar to "getting a full body massage every night." Add on targeted support (the Classic is approved by the American Chiropractic Association), excellent breathability and sides so sturdy you can use them as a chair, and you have the complete mattress package. And it's available in three firmness levels, with an option for every sleep style. Saatva's benefits are also the best of the best, with a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery. Our review: ★★★★★

User score: ★★★★★ (3,900+ reviews)

Looking for something cheaper? Try these...

DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress:

A taller, plusher version of the DreamCloud standard, the DreamCloud Premier comes closer to replicating the luxury feel of the Saatva Classic. The medium-firm feel suits most sleepers, although our DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress review team found motion transfer could be an issue (a restless partner might cause some disturbance.) As with all DreamCloud mattresses, it comes with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (5,300+ reviews)