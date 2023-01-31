Save $20 on Peacock while you can — this streaming service deal expires soon

We’ve always considered Peacock one of the best streaming services, and the streamer has kicked off 2023 with a strong slate of new content including The Traitors and Poker Face. And you can watch these and more for less thanks to a limited-time discount on a Peacock annual subscription.

Right now, a 12-month subscription to Peacock Premium is on sale for $29 (opens in new tab) (new accounts only). That’s a $20 saving compared to its regular price of $49 annually. Just use code "NEWYEAR23" at checkout and the discount will be automatically applied. This deal is only valid until Tuesday, February 7 so don't delay if you’re looking to add a new streaming platform to your portfolio.

Peacock offers a huge library of streamable content drawn from various brands. There are must-see Original series such as Poker Face. Plus beloved shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us. It also has live events from the NFL, Premier League, WWE and more.

Peacock Premium gives you full seasons of exclusive Peacock Original series, such as the recently-released Poker Face with Natasha Lyonne, and you also get next-day airings of NBC shows. Not to mention a whole load of movies including new releases such as Jordan Peele’s Nope and animated family-favorite Minions: The Rise of Guru.

We also love that Peacock Premium includes access to live sports including Premier League soccer, WWE and Saturday Night Football. So whether you want to watch compelling TV shows, blockbuster movies or the biggest sporting events from around the globe, Peacock has something to offer 24/7. Getting access to all this for 12 months for just $29 is one of the biggest streaming bargains we've spotted in months.

Remember there’s only a week left to claim this deal, afterward the price of a Peacock Premium account will jump back up to $49 annually. And if you’re looking for a new TV to enjoy your new streaming service on, we’ve got a roundup of the best TV deals that includes discounted models that will suit every budget.