Save big with the 5 best Black Friday TV deals under $500

Ready to make an upgrade to your home theater, but don't want to overspend? Sure, Black Friday is a great time to pick up a 4K TV — especially if you're looking for one under $500 — but you can find plenty of awesome deals available right now.

For the last few weeks, Tom's Guide has been tracking all the best early Black Friday deals from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon and more, cherry-picking the best deals for our readers. We've already found the best early OLED TV deals as well as the best early Samsung Black Friday TV deals and LG Black Friday TV deals.

While both Samsung and LG TVs are great performers, they can be somewhat pricey options compared to the more budget-friendly options from the likes of Vizio, TCL and Hisense. These TVs might be a bit cheaper, but that doesn't mean they won't wow you with their 4K performance.

Here are five of the best early Black Friday TV deals under $500.

Best early Black Friday TV deals under $500

TCL 55" S4 S-Class 4K TV: was $379 now $259 @ Best Buy

The S4 S-Class is one of TCL's new value TVs. Yet despite its budget friendly price, it packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual:X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Google TV Smart OS. You also get three HDMI ports, including one with eARC support.

TCL 55" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $299 @ Best Buy

The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get a bright QLED display for well under $500. The Q5 is a Best Buy exclusive.

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $348 @ Amazon

The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Samsung 43" Q60C 4K QLED TV: was $547 now $447 @ Amazon

If you're tight on space, the Samsung Q60C is a 2023 QLED TV that's available in a 43-inch size. The edge-lit TV offers HDR10+/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, voice remote, Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant/SmartThings compatibility, and an auto gaming mode. (Note: This TV has a 60Hz panel and no HDMI 2.1 ports).

